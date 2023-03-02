Assembly Election Results 2023 Analysis: In first pit stop on road to 2024, a close battle in Meghalaya; BJP looks to retain power in Tripura, Nagaland

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, at Panisagar in North Tripura district, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The BJP is tipped to retain Tripura, return to power in Nagaland with coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and marginally improve its tally in Meghalaya, while the Congress, which once dominated the Northeast, is headed for a wipeout in the three states, according to exit polls.

An aggregate of the four exit polls whose results started trickling in on Monday evening, soon after voting had finished in Meghalaya and Nagaland – Tripura voted on February 16 — indicates that the BJP, which bagged 36 seats in Tripura in 2018, may scrape past the halfway mark, winning 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly.

The TIPRA Motha, led by royal scion Pradyot Debbarma, which was believed widely to be the kingmaker of this election, is predicted to get 13 seats. The Left, which fought for the first time in an “arrangement” with the Congress in the state, may have to contend with just 15 seats.

Of the three Northeastern states whose results will be declared on Thursday, the most closely contested battle, as per the exit polls, has been in Meghalaya.

A hung Assembly has been predicted in the state, with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) predicted to end up with 20 seats. The BJP, an NPP ally in power but which fought the elections separately, may increase its tally from two to 6. The Trinamool Congress TMC) could win up to 11 seats.

