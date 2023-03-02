Assembly Election Results 2023 Analysis: In first pit stop on road to 2024, a close battle in Meghalaya; BJP looks to retain power in Tripura, Nagaland

Assembly Election Results 2023 Analysis: The results of the Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya are the first test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies before the Lok Sabha polls next year. The Congress, which once had a hold over the Northeast, is set for a wipe out in all three states, according to exit polls.
Moments after counting began, the BJP and its allies took an early lead in Tripura and Nagaland. The fight for Meghalaya, however, remains uncertain with the National People’s Party (NPP), led by incumbent Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, looking to shed the tag of being a party supported by the BJP. According to early trends, NPP was leading ahead of the BJP.
With the counting of votes for the Assembly elections underway, our political editors and reporters look past the numbers and decode the election results for you. Read on…
Follow Assembly Elections Results 2023 for live updates on counting of votes.
In the first pit stop on the road to 2024, the BJP is looking to retain its hold over Tripura and Nagaland. In Meghalaya, meanwhile, the NPP has taken a lead as it looks to shed the tag of a party being supported by BJP.
