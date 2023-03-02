scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Assembly Election Results 2023 Analysis: In first pit stop on road to 2024, a close battle in Meghalaya; BJP looks to retain power in Tripura, Nagaland

Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 Analysis Live Updates: The fight for Meghalaya remains uncertain with the exit polls predicting a hung Assembly. In Tripura and Nagaland, however, the BJP looks poised to return to power.

Written by Sonal Gupta , Tora Agarwala , Sukrita Baruah , Sourav Roy Barman , Debraj Deb
Agartala, Kohima, New Delhi, Shillong | March 2, 2023 09:24 IST
Moments after counting began, the BJP and its allies took an early lead in Tripura and Nagaland. The fight for Meghalaya, however, remains uncertain with the National People’s Party (NPP), led by incumbent Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, looking to shed the tag of being a party supported by the BJP. According to early trends, NPP was leading ahead of the BJP.

With the counting of votes for the Assembly elections underway, our political editors and reporters look past the numbers and decode the election results for you. Read on…

Assembly Election Results 2023 Decoded: A hung Assembly in Meghalaya could be BJP's gain; Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP set to retain power in Tripura and Nagaland

09:12 (IST)02 Mar 2023
High stakes battle in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya today

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

In the first pit stop on the road to 2024, the BJP is looking to retain its hold over Tripura and Nagaland. In Meghalaya, meanwhile, the NPP has taken a lead as it looks to shed the tag of a party being supported by BJP.

Stay tuned for all the updates and analysis!

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, at Panisagar in North Tripura district, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Exit polls show BJP set to come back in Tripura and Nagaland

The BJP is tipped to retain Tripura, return to power in Nagaland with coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and marginally improve its tally in Meghalaya, while the Congress, which once dominated the Northeast, is headed for a wipeout in the three states, according to exit polls.

An aggregate of the four exit polls whose results started trickling in on Monday evening, soon after voting had finished in Meghalaya and Nagaland – Tripura voted on February 16 — indicates that the BJP, which bagged 36 seats in Tripura in 2018, may scrape past the halfway mark, winning 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly.

The TIPRA Motha, led by royal scion Pradyot Debbarma, which was believed widely to be the kingmaker of this election, is predicted to get 13 seats. The Left, which fought for the first time in an “arrangement” with the Congress in the state, may have to contend with just 15 seats.

In Meghalaya’s Sangma vs Sangma tussle, a hung House could be BJP’s gain

Of the three Northeastern states whose results will be declared on Thursday, the most closely contested battle, as per the exit polls, has been in Meghalaya.

A hung Assembly has been predicted in the state, with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) predicted to end up with 20 seats. The BJP, an NPP ally in power but which fought the elections separately, may increase its tally from two to 6. The Trinamool Congress TMC) could win up to 11 seats.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 09:07 IST
