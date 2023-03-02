scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Election Results 2023: BJP in talks to form govts in all 3 NE states, says development agenda beat Opp anti-minority claims against it

BJP in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Elections 2023: Himanta Sarma holds talks with Conrad Sangma, opened channel with TIPRA earlier.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a rally in Meghalaya (PTI)
Election Results 2023: BJP in talks to form govts in all 3 NE states, says development agenda beat Opp anti-minority claims against it
AHEAD OF results in Tripura and Meghalaya, the possibility of a hung Assembly in the two states saw hectic backroom meetings in both the ruling and Opposition camps.

While the BJP’s national leadership and senior leaders in the Northeast were contemplating the next steps if the party fell short of a majority in Tripura, though the party seemed headed for a simple majority, they were also considering various options in Meghalaya. The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is leading in the early trends in Meghalaya, but whether it would get a clear majority in the 60-member Assembly remains unclear.

Must Read |Exit polls show BJP set to come back in Tripura and Nagaland

At 11 am, only the trends in Nagaland were consistent, showing the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance in clear lead, with 41 of the 60 seats with it.

In Tripura, where the BJP is hovering around the half-way mark of 30, if the party still fails, both the BJP and Left-Congress combine will look at the TIPRA Morcha of Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, which is set to end with a decent tally.

Party sources said Assam Chief Minister and the BJP’s chief strategist in the Northeast, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is leading the negotiations to ensure the BJP is part of the government in all the three states – as it currently is.

Read |In Meghalaya’s Sangma vs Sangma tussle, a hung House tomorrow could be BJP’s gain

On Tuesday night, a day ahead of counting, Sarma held a meeting with the NPP’s Conrad Sangma in Guwahati. The urgency seems to have been driven by the exit polls, and mid-counting, the NPP was leading in 22 seats, still short by nine for the magic mark.

The BJP, which was in a coalition government with the NPP but fought separately, appeared to be improving its position in the state from 2 last time to 7.

Last week, Sarma had held talks with Debbarma, who refused to align with any party on grounds of his Greater Tipraland demand. In the last few days before the election though, Debbarma had moderated his stand.

If the emergence of the TIPRA in Tripura, wiping out the IPFT, is significant, the Trinamool Congress again seems headed for a no-show.

With the results leaning towards the BJP, party leaders are calling it a victory of the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will indeed be a big boost, since it would mean the party has managed to win despite accusations of being anti-minority and anti-tribal levelled at it, and despite internal feuds.

Apart from immediate gains, the BJP will get a big kick-off ahead of the big election season this year, which will also see voting in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, who was involved in the party campaign in the three states, says the BJP performance is a blow to the Opposition’s claims of it being anti-Christian and anti-tribal.

“The trends indicate that the BJP’s focus on the political narrative of development and labharthis cut through the Opposition campaign. The BJP has effectively countered conventional Opposition tactics,” Chandrasekhar said.

Chandrasekhar also took a swipe at Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, with whom he had a public spat over the constitution of the BJP. “The whitewash of the Congress in Nagaland is well-deserved because their entire campaign was built around leaders like Shashi Tharoor spreading misinformation about the BJP and creating fear among Christian voters. By rejecting the Congress, the Nagas have rejected decades-long Congress legacy and their lies,” the minister said.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 12:34 IST
