Tripura CM Manik Saha: ‘Bypoll results will set the tone for 2023 (state polls) … If there are setbacks, we will learn’

He was nominated as the new Tripura Chief Minister in a sudden decision that took everyone by surprise. Now, less than a month later, Manik Saha is facing his biggest challenge yet: his first-ever direct election. In an interview with The Indian Express, Saha, who is also the Tripura BJP chief, talks about the June 23 by-elections in four constituencies in the state, the challenges before him in the government, the Assembly elections early next year, and the ties with ally Indigeneous People’s Front of Tripura. Excerpts:

You are facing a direct election for the first time and your party candidates are also first-timers. How confident are you?

I have no problem. It is a challenge, but I don’t find any hurdles because we are very united. We are very strong as far as the party is concerned. We have reached people whenever there was a crisis and we were among the people during Covid. We don’t wait for elections (to work)…

I belong to the Town Bardowali constituency, from where I am contesting. I have worked for the people there as a doctor, and represented them as an athlete and a social worker. I have a good rapport with them. Everybody knows me in the area and I am absolutely confident.

What are the issues that the BJP is focusing on in this by-election?

We will speak about peace and prosperity in the state. First of all, law and order should be maintained. This was ensured under my predecessor, Biplab Deb, and we shall continue it. We will also take the agenda of development before the people.

Opposition parties in the state are alleging political violence by the BJP against the CPM and Congress. One of your party workers also died in South Tripura. What message will you give your party colleagues in the run-up to this by-poll?

I believe our prime objective is to make sure that there is peace and that the elections are peaceful… Who doesn’t want peace? It’s the core demand of the people of Tripura, alongside proper law and order. I appeal to all BJP karyakartas (workers) and Opposition party workers to maintain peace and ensure no disturbance occurs during the poll process. People have the right to cast a vote. Everyone should be assured that people can come freely and cast their verdict without fear or favour.

These by-elections are being held just nine months before the 2023 Assembly polls.

See, for us, this is like a laboratory. There are many experiments in a laboratory. And these experiments will be done with the 2023 Assembly elections (in mind). Surely, the results will set the tone for 2023. Even if there are setbacks, we shall apply them as lessons for the next elections.

Former CM Biplab Deb had announced 50 per cent reservation for women in party tickets. Out of the four candidates your party has announced for the coming bypolls, half are women. Do you agree with this step?

We earlier announced 50 per cent reservation for women in jobs. During the local body polls, we fielded 58 per cent women candidates. This time we have fielded 50 per cent women candidates. I’m running the government and party the same way my predecessor ran it. PM Modi wants women empowerment. I’m moving in that direction, and shall continue in the future too.

You are in charge of both the party and the government. Are you able to do justice to both posts?

I have no problem. If you maintain time and discipline, you can do both. I am doing justice to both the chairs. At present, I do not have any difficulties. I believe being the party’s president as well as the CM is an advantage.

Are there any particular issues you want to focus on as Chief Minister?

We follow the Prime Minister’s way. We have an example (before us) in his way of running the government. I want our state government to take PM Modi’s path.

You have taken over the government in the last lap. Do you think you can fulfil the promises made to people in 2018?

Modiji asks all of us to have a time-bound target. Though I have little time, I am sure I will be able to complete my predecessor’s and PM Modi’s vision along with the cabinet and our ally, the IPFT.

You have taken over a government with Rs 569.52 crore deficit in the last budget. Would that be a challenge?

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma is Finance Minister. He has spoken about it. I’m new, I have to see. We are confident and we shall overcome without doubt.

Twenty out of the 60 seats in the Assembly are reserved tribal seats. Recently, the TIPRA Motha party, which is demanding Greater Tipraland for indigeneous communities in the region, won the Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections, while your alliance partner IPFT suffered heavy losses.

Out of 28 seats in the ADC where polls were held, we contested only 13, out of which we won 10. We lost only one seat to TIPRA Motha. But yes, our alliance partner lost. However, we are confident that the BJP enjoys good support in the ADC area. We have 10 Members in the District Council, one MP who is a tribal leader, block advisory committee chairmen who are tribal leaders. We also have ST Morcha leaders and tribal leaders from other parties coming to us. In the future, we will be able to overcome the problem of tribal representation.

There were also reports of talks with the TIPRA Motha party.

No talks with TIPRA Motha are happening right now.

How are your relations with the IPFT?

We still have an alliance with the IPFT. We have good relations, but some people in that party are now coming to our party. In politics, this happens, but we never leave anyone.

Contesting elections while running a government in its last lap is a big responsibility. Do you feel any pressure?

Life is always a challenge. I do not have a problem. I am ready. (Smiles).