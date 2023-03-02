Tripura in bag, BJP mulls over appointing woman CM; considering Pratima Bhoumik

With the BJP on course to cross the halfway mark by winning 32 seats in Tripura, a state where it marked a significant ideological victory against the Left in 2018, the next big question is about its leadership. Although before the elections the party publicly acknowledged that incumbent Chief Minister Manik Saha is its CM face, speculation is rife that the party may review it now that the elections are over.

Sources in the party said the national leadership was contemplating appointing Pratima Bhoumik, at present the Union Minister of State for Empowerment and Social Justice, for the top job in the state to “send the right message to the northeastern region as well as to the entire nation” ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. But, according to a party insider, it may not happen now, and the change may happen later given that Saha has led the party to victory. If Bhoumik is appointed, she will become the first woman chief minister in the history of the Northeast.

Asked about the prospect of Bhoumik being appointed CM, a senior leader said, “It cannot be ruled out. The Centre can move Manik Saha to the central government if it decides to appoint her.”

The BJP is considering appointing Bhoumik the Tripura CM at a time when it is keen on focussing on women as a support base following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message. Bhoumik comes from a family of agriculturists in the remote village of Dhanpur, which is close to the India-Bangladesh border. Women voters played a significant role in the BJP’s return to power in the state despite the setback in tribal-dominated constituencies. Election Commission data suggests that women voted more than men this year — 89.17 per cent of women voted as against 86.12 per cent of men.

The BJP government initiated a series of programmes and initiatives for women to “make significant” changes in the lives of women in Tripura, including a 33 per cent quota for women in all state government jobs. To reach out to women, the government also came up with initiatives and action plans on health and nutrition, education, and the economic sector, while ensuring effective interventions in eliminating violence against women.

BJP leaders have indicated that in the run-up to the 2024 general election, there will be more programmes or schemes, initiatives and many more statements to reach out to women, whose turnout has been higher than that of men in most of the state elections. Modi, who called for a resolve to respect women in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 76th Independence Day, has often reminded his party leaders that the women are the BJP’s “silent voters”. Following the BJP’s return to power in Uttar Pradesh last year, the party attributed the victory to a higher turnout of women voters.

“To take the message forward, the party leadership may consider having a woman chief minister,” said a party leader from Tripura.

Dhanpur, where Bhoumik won by 3,500 votes, has a history of electing chief ministers. Veteran CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar was elected five times from the constituency. In 2018, Sarkar won the election from there and became the leader of the Opposition.