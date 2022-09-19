scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Tripura Congress says will forge alliance and do whatever it takes to beat BJP

The BJP dismisses the 'dreams' of a joint fight given that 'people still remember' the political violence allegations the Congress had raised against the CPM till 2018.

Barman’s comments come in close succession to his appeal to the Opposition CPM, the TIPRA Motha and other non-BJP political parties to join hands. (Image: Facebook)

With five months to go for Tripura Assembly elections, senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman has said his party will ally with everyone needed to ensure the ruling BJP’s defeat.

“An alliance will be forged at any cost. Whatever is needed to defeat the BJP will be done. We will do everything needed to free people from this misrule,” Barman told reporters at Sabroom in South Tripura district on Monday.

Must read |Tripura Democratic Front leaders join Trinamool; old guard says ‘no merger yet’

Barman’s comments come in close succession to his appeal to the Opposition CPM, the TIPRA Motha and other non-BJP political parties to join hands and think through a strategy to defeat the saffron party, which they have accused of unleashing violence on opponents.

While no party has officially responded to his appeal, the CPM recently urged the Congress and other parties to defeat the saffron party in this month’s Rajya Sabha polls.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...Premium
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The BJP, meanwhile, has expressed confidence that the “dreams” of fighting the party together would not materialise since people were with it.

“The CPM has perpetrated hundreds of attacks on Congress supporters during elections before 2018 (after which the BJP came to power). Now that their leaders are trying to shake hands with the communists, their supporters will understand well what actually happened in those days. They will decide what to do,” BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said.

Also read |Tripura: CPI(M) warns BJP of protests over alleged political assaults

A six-term MLA, Barman quit the Congress in 2016 and joined the Trinamool Congress along with five other legislators, saying the Congress high command was not serious about removing the Left Front from power in the northeastern state.

Advertisement

Barman switched over to the BJP in 2017 and was elected from his home turf of Agartala in the 2018 Assembly polls. He was made health minister in the Biplab Deb cabinet but was dropped a year later, apparently over his differences with the chief minister.

A staunch critic of Deb, Barman went back to the Congress fold this year and said he would ensure the BJP’s defeat in the 2023 elections.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 08:53:22 pm
Next Story

Three-day Telangana session, fireworks over BJP being kept out of panel

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement