Tripura bypolls: Oppn vents violence concerns as BJP, EC strike assuring notes

In the run-up to the 23 June bye-elections to four Assembly constituencies in the BJP-ruled Tripura, the Opposition parties have been raising concerns about political violence and alleged partisan role of a section of the administration.

The new Chief Minister and state BJP president, Dr Manik Saha, is all set to make his electoral debut from the Town Bardowali constituency in the bypolls.

While the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte has assured all political parties that the bye-elections will be “free and fair”, several Opposition parties have remained sceptical about the state’s law and order situation. The CPI(M) has demanded that all 221 polling stations bound for bypolls be declared “hypersensitive”, seeking the deployment of central security forces there.

The apprehensions about violence during elections in Tripura is rooted in history. Before it stormed to power in 2018, the BJP used to make allegations about poll rigging, violence and “cadre-raj” during the then CPI(M)-led Left Front government.

Prior to their rule that stretched for 25 years over five consecutive terms, the Left parties accused the Congress of having allegedly perpetrated election violence during its coalition government with the Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS) during 1988-1993. Even many years after the Congress was voted out of power, the CPI(M)’s main poll agenda against the grand old party was “Jot Jomanar Kalo Din” or “dark days” of the Congress-TUJS coalition regime.

After taking the helm, the Biplab Kumar Deb-led BJP government said it ushered in “sahi soch aur disha” (correct thinking and direction) in the state, claiming it has ensured “freedom of people from the communist regime’s iron control”.

Even as the 69-year-old dental surgeon-turned-politician Saha, a Rajya Sabha member, who has never contested any election in his career so far, replaced Deb as the CM last month, the Opposition parties, including the CPI(M), Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC), have continued to allege that the BJP-led government has failed to uphold law and order, flagging

“political violence, communal unrest, hooliganism, lack of food and work and financial crisis in villages and tribal hamlets” among their major complaints.

Addressing a rally at Agartala recently, veteran CPI(M) leader and ex-CM Manik Sarkar alleged that nearly 40 Left workers have been killed or severely wounded and many others forced to flee their homes while hundreds of their party offices were razed in political violence under the BJP dispensation.

The BJP has, however, rejected these allegations as “malicious” and “politically-motivated”, with Deputy CM Jishnu Devvarma charging that the Left parties were “spinning lies to stay relevant”.

The bypolls are going to be crucial for both the BJP and the Opposition as it will set the tone for the state Asembly elections slated for early next year. It will be especially critical for CM Saha, the poll debutant who has always been seen in state politics as a Deb loyalist. The BJP is banking on the “Narendra Modi factor, development and peace” to sail through the bypolls.

Alleging a spurt in targeted violence against the Opposition, especially the Left workers, since the announcement of the bypolls, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury and party MLA Sudhan Das have alleged that the “BJP-backed miscreants are creating troubles at Salema in Dhalai district, Mohanpur in West Tripura and Belonia in South Tripura”.

The Congress has also charged that miscreants have burnt its flags near 79 Tilla area, damaged party hoardings and stopped its workers from joining bypoll-related events.

The CPI(M) has also accused West Tripura SP BJ Reddy of being allegedly partisan in favour of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), demanding his removal.

CEO Gitte has maintained that the poll body would ensure free and fair bypolls. “Adequate security personnel would be deployed (in this regard),” he said. “CCTV coverage would be ensured in all polling stations and webcasting would be done at 50 per cent of the polling stations,” he added.

The Opposition said the ball is in the EC’s court now and that they will “keep their fingers crossed” through the entire bye-election process.