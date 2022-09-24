BJP holds Chintan Baithak in Tripura, reaches out to disgruntled ally IPFT

The BJP in Tripura Saturday said it has discussed all organisational and political challenges for the 2023 assembly elections during a two-day-long Chintan Baithak held in attendance of top national leaders. The party added that it has sufficient public support to be able to win singlehandedly in all the 60 seats of the state assembly.

BJP general secretary B L Santosh, who visited the state Friday, joined a series of meetings with office bearers, the media, social media teams, ministers, MLAs and individual leaders.

BJP secretary in charge for Tripura Mahesh Sharma, northeast coordinator Sambit Patra and organisational secretary Phanindranath Sharma and others from the state, including Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma and other party leaders joined the discussions as well.

Briefing about the meeting later this afternoon, the party’s chief spokesperson for Tripura Subrata Chakraborty said all issues pertaining to the party’s organisational strength and 2023 assembly election were discussed threadbare.

“We have discussed the latest situation faced by the party and the strategy and we need to ensure a victory in all the 60 seats in the assembly,” Chakraborty said.

He also said that the meeting resolved a roadmap for BJP’s journey ahead, which included discussions on the Opposition parties, and a few internal decisions.

Though BJP’s chief spokesperson claimed his party is ready to win all the 60 seats by themselves, he reiterated that the alliance with Tripura Indigenous People’s Front (IPFT) is still very much intact and would continue “unless they (IPFT) choses to leave”.

“BJP hasn’t left any partner anywhere in the county. As a larger partner, it’s our responsibility to keep our partners with us. We hope they (IPFT) will stay with us,” he said, while stating that the seat sharing will be decided later.

Asked if he feels any particular political party is of concern for BJP in Tripura, royal scion Pradyot Kishore-led TIPRA Motha party for example which has occupied the Tripura ADC last year or CPIM and Congress parties, Chakraborty said, “We have assessed our situation in full and shall take all necessary steps to ensure full victory in all the seats. Motha wasn’t discussed. No other party was discussed like that. We are aware there is an Opposition but the people are with us. There is no party in particular that concerns us.”

On the recent departure of MLA Burbu Mohan Tripura from BJP, the fourth legislator to have resigned from the saffron party in the last 4.5 years, the BJP chief spokesperson said, “We are aware of these developments. We have discussed these. These wouldn’t impact us. The MLA wasn’t active for the party or wasn’t working for the people for some time anyway.”