Tripura BJP sets up panels ahead of polls, keeps ally IPFT waiting on alliance

In an effort to ramp up the heat as the Assembly elections draw near, the BJP has announced a rejig of the organisation, setting up 30 committees to handle poll duties.

While Chief Minister Manik Saha will head the election campaign committee, there will be an election management committee to be headed by BJP Tripura president Rajib Bhattacharjee. Union Minister of State for Social Empowerment and Justice Pratima Bhoumik is in charge of the organising committee to oversee political events of central leaders, while BJP senior vice-president Ashok Sinha will head the manifesto committee.

Other key committees will handle legal, media, social media and organisation of street corner meetings.

While expressing confidence that the BJP would return to power and win “all the 60 seats”, party leaders said the committees would ensure intervention in case of seats where the party is weak or needs more attention.

Though the BJP has an alliance with the tribal outfit Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), their ties have been strained, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya told The Indian Express that a decision had not been taken on whether this would continue.

The IPFT though seems keen on continuing the alliance, with general secretary and Tribal Welfare Minister Prem Kumar Reang saying the party has started its poll activities a bit late but was well-prepared to face elections and confident of winning and returning to a second term in power in alliance with the BJP.

Asked why the alliance talks had not taken place with barely two months left to go to the polls, Reang said, “Since we are in government, we expect that our alliance will continue. But officially, no discussion has been done yet.”

While a new party, TIPRA Motha, has risen among the tribal ranks since last year, much of its rise has been at the cost of the IPFT, many of whose leaders have joined the new party.