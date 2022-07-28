Tripura BJP meet analyses bypoll results, discusses strategy for 2023 Assembly polls

Updated: July 28, 2022 11:27:11 am
Tripura’s ruling BJP discussed its strategy for 2023 Assembly elections at a two-day core committee meeting that concluded in Agartala on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Manik Saha and other senior leaders declined to comment on the discussions held at the meeting.
As national general secretary B L Santosh, state in-charge Vinod Sonkar, Phanindranath Sarma (organisational secretary for Assam and Tripura) and others headed out of the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma told reporters, “Discussions were held about elections. It was a strategy meeting. We cannot reveal the strategy to the press but yes, we had a strategy meeting….on strengthening the party organisation. Discussions were held on faster implementation of development schemes.”
রাজ্য অতিথিশালায় আজ
মাননীয় মুখ্যমন্ত্রী তথা আদরণীয় প্রদেশ সভাপতি @DrManikSaha2 মহোদয়ের সভাপতিত্বে গুরুত্বপূর্ণ সাংগঠনিক বৈঠক অনুষ্ঠিত হয়,
উপস্থিত ছিলেনভারতীয় জনতা পার্টির সর্বভারতীয় সাধারণ সম্পাদক (সংগঠন) আদরনীয় শ্রী বি.এল.সন্তোষ জী, সর্বভারতীয় সম্পাদক তথা মাননীয় সাংসদ pic.twitter.com/A8ur3owWuP
— BJP Tripura (@BJP4Tripura) July 27, 2022
While sources said former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb would play a key role in the saffron party, he is not learnt to have been given any specific post.
A statement issued later by the party’s media in-charge in the state, Sunit Sarkar, said discussions were held also about the recent bypolls, the Har Ghar Tiranga programme and the strengthening of the party organisation from the booth to the state levels. The bypolls were held in four Assembly segments, out of which the BJP emerged victorious in three, including Town Bardowali, where Saha won his first direct political battle. And the Congress won its first seat in the current Assembly.
On Tuesday, Deb said the party would start preparing for the 2023 Assembly elections right away. BJP workers will go to people’s doorsteps again, he said, hoping that they would repose their faith in the party on the basis of its government’s performance.
Santosh visited Assam before coming to Tripura. He is scheduled to go to Bihar next.
