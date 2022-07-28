scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Tripura BJP meet analyses bypoll results, discusses strategy for 2023 Assembly polls

While sources say former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb will play a key role, he is not learnt to have been given any specific post.

Written by Debraj Deb | Agartala |
Updated: July 28, 2022 11:27:11 am
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP national general secretary B L Santosh and other party leaders attend an organisational meeting, on Wednesday. (Image: Twitter @BJP4Tripura)

Tripura’s ruling BJP discussed its strategy for 2023 Assembly elections at a two-day core committee meeting that concluded in Agartala on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha and other senior leaders declined to comment on the discussions held at the meeting.

As national general secretary B L Santosh, state in-charge Vinod Sonkar, Phanindranath Sarma (organisational secretary for Assam and Tripura) and others headed out of the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma told reporters, “Discussions were held about elections. It was a strategy meeting. We cannot reveal the strategy to the press but yes, we had a strategy meeting….on strengthening the party organisation. Discussions were held on faster implementation of development schemes.”

While sources said former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb would play a key role in the saffron party, he is not learnt to have been given any specific post.

A statement issued later by the party’s media in-charge in the state, Sunit Sarkar, said discussions were held also about the recent bypolls, the Har Ghar Tiranga programme and the strengthening of the party organisation from the booth to the state levels. The bypolls were held in four Assembly segments, out of which the BJP emerged victorious in three, including Town Bardowali, where Saha won his first direct political battle. And the Congress won its first seat in the current Assembly.

On Tuesday, Deb said the party would start preparing for the 2023 Assembly elections right away. BJP workers will go to people’s doorsteps again, he said, hoping that they would repose their faith in the party on the basis of its government’s performance.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Santosh visited Assam before coming to Tripura. He is scheduled to go to Bihar next.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

4

Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, caste faultlines

5

As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing

Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue
Delhi Confidential

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue

Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities: Shikhar Dhawan

Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities: Shikhar Dhawan

Learning programme at govt schools brings most students up to the mark
Delhi

Learning programme at govt schools brings most students up to the mark

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail

Premium
Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM
Uttar Pradesh

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement