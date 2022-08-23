Tripura BJP leader joins Tipra Motha, says ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ only in words

Senior BJP leader and Opposition leader in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Hangsha Kumar Tripura Tuesday joined the tribal council’s ruling Tipra Motha party and said BJP’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is only in words while in reality, it impacted neither the tribals nor the non-tribals of the state.

Tipra Motha, which swept the ADC elections last year, barely two months after its formation, now has 20 members in the 28-seater tribal council. Motha Tuesday observed ‘ADC Day’, during which the party’s delegations met sub-divisional magistrates across Tripura and submitted a single-point memorandum demanding the creation of Greater Tipraland — the proposed separate state for tribals with areas inside and out of the ADC, including proposals to include some areas outside Tripura.

Motha chief Pradyot Kishore joined a programme at Manikpur in Dhalai district, where Hangsha Kumar Tripura joined Motha. The party claimed Hangsha has joined with 6,000 supporters.

Must read | The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Police headquarters

Reacting to Hangsha’s comments after switching parties, BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said, “We are an organised party of disciplined workers. It doesn’t matter if one or few activists switch sides. Our party cannot be influenced or damaged by people working for personal interests. We work for the nation first and the party later. He should be asked why he left BJP.”

On the submission of the memorandum, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said BJP’s poll promises prior to 2018 didn’t reflect in their activities in the last 4.5 years.

Saying that the saffron party would now make new “false promises” with the 2023 Assembly elections around the corner, Pradyot said two-three top leaders of the BJP will join Motha in the next 15 days.

“I don’t need the post of MLA or CM. I want to give justice and Constitutional rights to 13 lakh Tiprasa. I’m very happy that Hangsha Kumar Tripura has joined us. Some people have realised that indigenous rights wouldn’t be fulfilled sitting in national parties, instead, only promises will be made before polls,” he said.

Advertisement

Criticising the BJP, which despite being in Opposition in the state’s tribal council, is running the state government in alliance with its tribal ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), Pradyot said, “Whatever happened in 2018, will repeat in 2023. What is happening on the ground is that nobody is helping anybody, no one is working. We are very clear, we want a Constitutional solution for Tiprasa.”

Also read | TMC totters in poll-bound Tripura as workers defect to Congress in droves

In a separate incident, BJP Janajati Morcha leaders who visited Mungiakami area in Khowai district Tuesday for organisational activities pertaining to the party’s national president J P Nadda’s Tripura visit scheduled in August 29, were learnt to have been injured in an assault, allegedly by TIPRA Motha activists.

BJP state tribal leaders Bikash Debbarma, Sudha Jamatia and others were learnt to have sustained injuries in the incident today.