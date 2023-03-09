Win-win for both: BJP reaches cosy numbers in House, Pradyot gets a promise on tribal rights

The successful talks held by the BJP leadership to ensure the support of the TIPRA Motha’s 13 legislators in the 60-member Tripura Assembly is a win-win for both parties.

The BJP is in a wafer-thin majority in the state, just 2 more than the half-way mark of 30. Its ally IPFT’s single MLA takes that tally to 33, but leaves the party vulnerable still.

For the Motha and its leader Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, the understanding with the BJP is a way to ensure that their flock keeps together. With 13 MLAs, the Motha is the second-largest party in Tripura now.

The party that won riding on tribal aspirations for more autonomy also knows that its only chance of making any progress towards that is a stake in the government. After the talks, held immediately following the swearing-in of the Manik Saha-led BJP government, Debbarma thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was part of the discussions, “for understanding the genuine problems of sons of the soil” and agreeing to appoint an interlocutor to consider tribal demands. He also called the talks the start of a “huge dialogue”.

Apart from Shah, the BJP side was represented by the party’s Northeast face and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Sarma, who played a key role both in the government formation in Tripura and in talks with the Motha, told The Indian Express: “The Home Minister wants to resolve the problem and address the concerns expressed by the tribals within a reasonable time. The process was initiated yesterday and it will be taken to a logical conclusion.”

What also weighed on the BJP’s mind was that it might soon have to contest the seat won by Pratima Bhoumik. A Union minister of state, Bhoumik was brought in to contest from Dhanpur, a CPI(M) bastion from where former CM Manik Saha has won five times. She was seen as a possible CM contender, but now that Saha is back in the post, Bhoumik is likely to return to the Centre and stay on as Union Minister of State for Empowerment and Social Justice.

With Dhanpur no way an easy seat, the BJP wants to safeguard against any loss there, which would lower its tally with the IPFT to a precarious 32.

BJP sources said the party found an eager friend in the Motha, notwithstanding the poll-heat tensions. “Debbarma was keen on having an understanding with the BJP. In fact, there was a kind of understanding even before the voting took place. After the elections, he was desperate to initiate dialogue to send a message that he was working on fulfilling the promises made to tribals,” a BJP leader said.

Sources added that Debbarma was also nervous about the loyalties of his MLAs, some of whom had crossed over to the Motha from the BJP or IPFT. “Some movement on the dialogue front was important for Pradyot to keep his house together,” a BJP leader said.

Other party leaders argued that the top BJP leadership’s push for a friendly relationship with the Motha went beyond electoral considerations, and was motivated by a “larger national purpose”.

A leader familiar with the developments said: “This election has created a faultline between the Bengali Hindus and tribals. If you look at the clashes that have happened post-results, most of them were between these two communities, not between the BJP and Communists. Tripura being a sensitive border state, the Centre is keen that this rift is repaired.”

Sources said this was why Shah was particular that his meeting with the Motha leaders takes place after the swearing-in, so that the Opposition couldn’t portray it as meant just for its political survival. “There were no talks on whether the Motha would join the government or not. But it goes without saying it will support the BJP government as talks on his demands have been initiated,” a source said.

While the Motha earlier demanded Greater Tipraland, an autonomous state for tribals going beyond the state’s borders, Debbarma had before the elections redefined it as a solution within the Constitution.

He had also reiterated that he would not join any coalition without a written commitment regarding the Motha’s demands.