As BJP heads to simple majority in Tripura, TIPRA Motha’s hopes of playing kingmaker dwindle

The Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha), which emerged as a force to reckon with in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Tripura, is leading in 11 seats, chipping away at the ruling coalition of BJP-IPFT, which held these seats over the last five years.

However, considering how well-attended its rallies were, the electoral yield of the party, led by royal scion Pradyot Debbarma, appears underwhelming, especially after it appeared to have struck a chord with voters from the indigenous communities with its core demand for a separate state of “Greater Tipraland”.

While the TIPRA contested 42 seats, even fielding Bengali candidates in unreserved seats in a bid to tackle the possibility of ethnic polarisation and consolidation of Bengali votes in the BJP’s favour, it was really in contention only in the 20 seats that are reserved for STs.

Out of the 20 ST seats, the party is so far leading in 11, mostly with huge margins. For example, it has bagged around 86 per cent of the vote share in the Takarjala seat, which had gone to the BJP ally IPFT, in 2018. Takarjala, in some ways, captures the big shift in tribal votes from the IPFT, which is likely to settle with one seat down from eight it won in 2018, to the TIPRA Motha.

But the absence of a pre-poll seat-sharing arrangement with the Left-Congress combine has also hurt the party. In as many as seven ST seats — Krishnapur, Bagma, Santirbazar, Manu and Ambassa — the BJP surged ahead of TIPRA, while the CPI(M) managed to hold on to a significant portion of votes.

At the Charilam seat, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, the sitting MLA, is leading with 10,980 votes, while the TIPRA candidate has so far garnered 9,966 votes. In the same seat, the Congress has also bagged a substantial 8,438 votes, showing the impact of a split in Opposition votes. At the Krishnapur ST constituency, BJP is leading with 13,466 votes, while the TIPRA and CPI(M) have got 10,849 and 8,397 votes, respectively.

For now, TIPRA’s hopes to play the kingmaker in the event of a hung Assembly appears dashed, even though the BJP, which is set to win a simple majority in the Tripura Assembly, has extended it an olive branch, declaring it is ready to accept all demands of TIPRA Motha, except for Greater Tipraland, if the tribal party extends its support to the incumbents. Speaking to PTI, state BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said, “Except Greater Tipraland, the BJP is ready to accept all their demands.”