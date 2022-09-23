Tripura: Another MLA quits BJP; Tipra Motha set to gain

A day after Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) MLA Brishaketu Debbarma was disqualified from the Tripura Legislative Assembly for anti-party activities and violating the anti-defection law, senior BJP MLA Burbu Mohan Tripura tendered his resignation from the saffron party and exited the Assembly on Friday, the first day of the last session of the 12th assembly.

In his letter to the Speaker Friday, Burbu Mohan wrote, “I hereby tender my resignation to the membership of 43 (ST) Karbook Constituency Assembly and request you to kindly accept my resignation.” The 67-year-old politician won with a BJP ticket from the Karbook Assembly constituency in 2018.

Speaking to reporters, Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty said Burbu Mohan Tripura had resigned fulfilling all systems and rules of the House and his resignation was duly accepted.

The Assembly strength has now reduced to 58.

Burbu Mohan Tripura is the fourth legislator to have left BJP in the state in the last four-and-a-half years; the first being former BJP legislator Ashish Das, who switched over to Trinamool Congress in May 2021 and was later dropped from the House earlier this year. Former BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha also resigned earlier this year and joined Congress.

Once known to be a close associate of Barman, Burbu Mohan, however, was not seen with Barman or his aides after his resignation. Instead, royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who heads the TIPRA Motha party that is in power in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), was seen accompanying the former MLA on his way back after turning in his papers.

“Burbu Mohan Tripura has resigned from MLA-ship and the party as well. There is a press conference this evening. I have come to show solidarity with him. Burbu Mohan ji has said he does not want to do politics in national parties anymore, instead wants to join the cause of the Tiprasa,” Pradyot Kishore told reporters.

Apart from the BJP, its ally IPFT too has suffered a few jolts. The party’s former general secretary Mevar Kumar Jamatia, who used to be a minister in the Biplab Deb Cabinet, was dropped over rivalry with party chief N C Debbarma. Debbarma had written to the Assembly Speaker to disqualify Mevar on the grounds of anti-party activities as well. Though Mevar continues to be an MLA without any new political allegiance, many of his close associates, including his wife, have recently joined the TIPRA Motha party.

Meanwhile, IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma, who joined Motha last year, was finally disqualified a day back, after the Speaker found him liable for violating anti-defection law and corroborated evidence submitted against him for anti-party activities.