Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Congress, Oppn leaders join BJP in tributes to Vajpayee

PM Modi said Vajpayee "made pioneering efforts to transform India and prepare our nation for the challenges of the 21st century".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 16, 2022 4:01:52 pm
PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu pay tributes to Vajpayee. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Leaders across political lines paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Tuesday, his fourth death anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and the newly sworn-in Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar visited ‘Sadaiv Atal’ – a memorial park in the Capital in remembrance of the late prime minister and Bharat Ratna awardee – to pay homage. PM Modi said Vajpayee “made pioneering efforts to transform India and prepare our nation for the challenges of the 21st century”.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda were also present at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ on the occasion and offered floral tribute.

Tribute by Opposition leaders

Leaders of opposition parties, too, paid their tributes to the BJP stalwart.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to pay respects. “My humble tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary,” he tweeted.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar too paid his homage through Twitter.

Video clips praising Vajpayee’s oratory skills, poetry and his tribute to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru trended on social media on his death anniversary.

Also Read |President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi lead tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 4th death anniversary

Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states paid respects to the former PM in their respective capitals. While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes at the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami offered a garland on a picture of former PM Vajpayee at the CM residence in Dehradun.

Prayer meeting at ‘Sadaiv Atal’

At New Delhi’s ‘Sadaiv Atal’, Union ministers and other leaders also attended a prayer meeting in the memory of the BJP stalwart who was crucial to the party’s rise to power.

A prime minister for six years from 1998-2004, Vajpayee, died in 2018 at 93 years of age.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 03:49:30 pm

