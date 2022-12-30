‘A glorious century rests’: Condolences pour in for PM Modi after mother Hiraba’s death

Political leaders from across the country expressed their condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose mother, Hiraba, passed away Friday morning. She was 100 and was admitted to the U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad due to health issues, the Gujarat government said Thursday.

“A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, ”The struggles faced by Hira Ba to nurture the family are a role model for all. His sacrificial ascetic life will always be in our memory. The entire nation stands with Prime Minister Modi and his family in this hour of grief. The prayers of crores of people are with you. Om Shanti.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote on Twitter: “Dear Prime Minister @NarendraModi, We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Hiraba. The grief of losing one’s mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss.”

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “The news of the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Mrs. Hira Ba is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Sri @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief.”

“Sending my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences in this hour of grief. May you find peace & comfort in the memories you shared with your mom,” he added.

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Smt. Heeraben Modi ji. My prayers and condolences are with Shri @narendramodi ji and family members.”

Saying that “words are of little solace at such times”, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has recently floated the Democratic Progressive Azad party, said: “However, my heartfelt condolences to Hon’ble Prime Minister. I also pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul.”

Bangalore South MP PC Mohan wrote: “#Heeraben Ji exemplified the collective spirit and sacrifice of India’s Matrushakti.She played a crucial role in shaping the personality of #PMModi.”

NCP MP Supriya Sule said, “My Thoughts and Prayers with the Modi Family. May she rest in peace. Heartfelt Condolences.”

Saying that “nothing that can fill the void of losing a mother”, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said: “In this difficult time, I join the Nation in extending my heartfelt condolences to PM Modi Ji & his family.”

The Chief Minister’s office in Andhra Pradesh issued an official statement expressing condolences.

Telangana governor Tamilasai Sounderrajan said, “Hon’ble Shri.@narendramodi ji’s mother Smt #HeerabenModi reached lotus feet of God.Nation stands to share your loss & grief as our own families.We stand to pray for the departed soul while appealing God to give strength to bear the loss & continue tireless service to nation.”

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief and conveyed his deep sympathy to Prime Minister and other family members. He also directed state labour minister Srikant Sahu to attend the funeral on his behalf.