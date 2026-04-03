No sign of tribunal on promised Day 1 of hearings, Bengal CEO says: ‘I can’t say when it will start’

The countdown having begun for the West Bengal electoral rolls to be frozen, all roads for those “rejected” lead to the gates of a stark grey steel-and-cement building in Joka, located 16 km from the heart of Kolkata.

On Thursday, the day 19 tribunals were expected to begin hearings for the lakhs whose names remain deleted from the electoral rolls, the gates of the building – the Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation – remained firmly closed.

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A steady trickle of anxious people, confused about what to do next, kept approaching – and kept being turned away, without answers.

Asked about it, Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, Manoj Agarwal said: “I cannot say when the tribunal will start functioning.”

Yasir Molla said he had come to the Joka institute from Sonarpur, 18 km away. “My mother-in-law’s name has been deleted,” he explained, clutching a folder of documents.

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The 48-year-old was aware that petitioners could apply to the tribunals online. However, Molla said: “I am unable to navigate the online process, so I came here to find out when the tribunals will start.”

After the adjudication process that is currently racing against deadline, applicants have 15 days to apply for reconsideration by tribunals. The Election Commission (EC) has said that those “deleted” can either file appeals online, or visit the DM/SDM/SDO office, where officials will ensure the digitisation and uploading of their appeals.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water & Sanitation in Joka, 16 km from Kolkata, where the tribunals were to hold hearings. Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water & Sanitation in Joka, 16 km from Kolkata, where the tribunals were to hold hearings.

But more than 20 days after the EC announced the constitution of tribunals to hear the appeals – naming former judges and chief justices of the high court to head them – these are yet to be set up physically. It was only Wednesday that the Supreme Court was told that the Joka institute – which falls under the Union Jal Shakti Ministry – had been identified to house all the 19 tribunals.

Molla said he decided to head for the building the very next day, aware of the ticking clock, with the electoral rolls to be finalised latest by April 6 and 9, for the voting phases of April 23 and 29, respectively. “We just want to know when we can come and get this done,” he said.

At Gate 1 of the S P Mookerjee institute, three gatekeepers kept a strict vigil, ensuring everyone barring staff members with valid identification was kept out.

“Ever since it was finalised that the 19 tribunals will sit here, security has been tightened further,” said one of the gatekeepers. “Once the tribunals are officially set up, a gate will be identified, and applicants will be allowed entry through a designated path if Required.”

A PWD staff member who works in the building told The Indian Express, on the condition of anonymity, that the first floor was being readied as a dedicated courtroom space.

“Allocation of support staff (peons), stenographers, and ergonomic office furniture (by the state government) is being done. There will be installation of computer systems and dedicated intercom facilities. Specific arrangements are being made to support virtual hearings (for applicants), allowing for remote legal proceedings. The place is well-equipped but a lot has to be done,” said the official.

An official of the Jal Jeevan Ministry agreed. “I don’t think the tribunals will start functioning even on Friday since they are still working on basic infrastructure,” he said.

Claiming that the tribunals sitting at one place would streamline the process, CEO Agarwal said: “No one is required to rush to the building… One can apply online.”

For now, they have the space at the S P Mookerjee Institute for eight weeks, he added. “We will seek alternative space or request the ministry for an extension only if more time is required.”

For those such as Molla’s mother-in-law, as far as the coming elections go, that would be too late.