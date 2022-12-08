scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Tough contests on BJP Gujarat chief C R Paatil’s LS seat, before BJP pulls through

One of the Assembly segments, Limbayat, had 44 candidates in the fray, most of them Muslim and many Independent. The tally of several was less than 100 voters

THE TWO Assembly seats falling under the Lok Sabha constituency of state BJP president C R Paatil, Surat East and Limbayat, saw a tough contest. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

THE TWO Assembly seats falling under the Lok Sabha constituency of state BJP president C R Paatil, Surat East and Limbayat, saw a tough contest. In Surat East, the BJP’s Arvind Rana and the Congress’s Aslam Cyclewala kept trading places till the 18th round, after which Rana won by over 14,000 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party had withdrawn from this seat, with over 92,000 Muslim voters, leaving the contest between the BJP, Congress and the AIMIM. Asaduddin Owaisi held three rallies in Surat in support of the party’s candidate.

Limbayat, a seat with a high migrant population and over 30% Muslim vote, had the highest number of candidates in the fray, 44. BJP candidate Sangita Patil and the Congress’s Gopal Patil similarly kept swapping the lead position here, before Sangita pulled ahead after the 15th round and won by a comfortable margin of 49,000-plus votes.

Must Read |BJP sweeps Saurashtra, routs Congress

Of Limbayat’s 44 candidates, more than 30 were Muslim, almost all of them Independent. Confirming suspicions regarding the antecedents of these candidates, a majority of the Independents got less than 100 votes each.

Rana attributed his win to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and the hard work of BJP leaders. The Congress’s Cyclewala, in his speech, said, “I want to thank Muslim voters who have not given their votes to the AIMIM candidate.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...Premium
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role

Newly elected Limbayat BJP MLA Sangita Patil thanked party workers, while rival Gopal Patil said that despite this being his first election, he had got over 22,000 votes.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 07:02:28 pm
Next Story

Winter bridal fashion: Keep these style and fabric tips in mind

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close