Today in Politics, October 13: Hijab ban verdict, PM in Himachal, Amit Shah in Gujarat

From the verdict on the petitions challenging the Hijab ban in Karnataka, to the Prime Minister in poll-bound Gujarat, here are developments to look out for:

SC verdict on Karnataka hijab ban matter: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict Thursday on the petitions filed challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia will deliver the judgement, according to the apex court’s cause list. After hearing arguments in the case for 10 days, the bench had reserved its verdict on the pleas on September 22.

Counsel appearing for the petitioners argued that preventing Muslim girls from wearing the hijab to the classroom “will put their education in jeopardy as they might stop attending classes”, among other things. One of the arguments of those appearing for the state was that the Karnataka government’s February 5-dated order prohibiting the hijab in classrooms was “religion neutral”.

PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh today to launch developmental projects and address public meetings. This will be his second visit to the state in just about a week. He was there last week to inaugurate projects and participate in the Dussehra rally in Kullu.

In Una, the PM will flag off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat Express and lay the foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Park.

In the Chamba district, he will lay the foundation stones of two hydropower projects and launch the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III in Himachal Pradesh. He will also address two public meetings in Una and Chamba.

Advertisement

Amit Shah in Gujarat: On Wednesday, BJP president J P Nadda kicked off the Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat where elections are scheduled for later this year. Union Home Minister Amit Shah hah will launch the yatra Thursday on three routes- from Sant Savaiyanath temple at Zanzarka village in Ahmedabad district, and two from the Unai Mata temple in Vansda taluka of Navsari district.

This will be the third time the BJP will be holding a Gaurav Yatra in the state – the first time was in 2002, after the Gujarat riots and before the Assembly elections; and the second was in 2017 when the BJP fought Patidar anger ahead of that year’s state polls. The yatras are being aimed at boosting the tribal vote, which has predominantly gone to the Congress over the years and is now being pursued by new-challenger AAP.

Bombay High Court to hear proposed Uddhav party candidate petition: The Bombay High Court will listen to a petition filed by Rutuja Latke, the ‘Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ party’s candidate for the Andheri East bypoll on November 3 Thursday seeking a direction to the city’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to accept her resignation. In her petition, she said the delay in issuing a letter or order – accepting her resignation – “appears to be deliberate to prevent her from contesting the upcoming byelection”.

Advertisement

Rutuja, an administrative officer of the civic body, said that if her resignation is not accepted by Friday, she would not be able to file her nomination papers by October 14, the last date to for the as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Earlier Wednesday, Anil Parab of the Thackeray faction alleged that Latke was being pressured by the camp led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, now called “Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena”, to contest on their ticket for the 3 bypoll that was necessitated after the death of her husband and sitting MLA Ramesh Latke.

Rutuja Latke had tendered her resignation a month back. She was working in the BMC’s K east ward at Andheri.

(With inputs from PTI)