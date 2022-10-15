Today in Politics, October 15 | Rahul Gandhi mega Bellary rally, Amit Shah in Himachal Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi Bellary rally: Marking 1,000 kilometres of walking on Saturday, the 38th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will enter Ballari town in Karnataka and hold a rally there. The town has a deep association for the Congress due to Sonia Gandhi’s win from the constituency in a high-stakes battle against late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in 1999.

The Congress still commands some influence in Ballari and expects the rally to have an impression on the entire region, covering nearly 30 Assembly seats.

“Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will be among several national leaders who will participate in the rally,” Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar said Thursday.

Amit Shah in Himachal Pradesh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh Saturday and is scheduled to release the BJP’s election theme song.

On Friday, the Election Commission announced that the state will vote on November 12, with counting taking place on December 8.

While the ruling BJP is banking on achievements of its Union and state governments, the Opposition Congress is promising to restore the old pension scheme for employees apart from providing five lakh jobs. Both the parties have governed the state alternatively for over three decades.

In the 68-member Assembly, the BJP currently has 43 members and the Congress 22. There are two Independents and one CPM MLA.

PM Narendra Modi’ address Law Minister and Law Secretaries: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of a two-day All India Conference of Law Minister and Law Secretaries on Saturday. The conference is being hosted by the Ministry of Law and Justice in Gujarat, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, adding that “its objective is to provide a common forum for policy makers to discuss issues relating to the Indian legal and judicial system. States and Union territories will be able to share their best practices, exchange new ideas and improve their mutual cooperation through the conference”.

Law ministers and secretaries from states and Union territories will attend the event.

(With inputs from PTI)