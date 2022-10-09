Today in Politics, October 9: Modi, Kejriwal in Gujarat, Uddhav-Sena rally in Thane

PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in poll-bound Gujarat on a three-day trip starting today to launch development projects worth Rs 14,500 crore, an official statement said.

Kejriwal and Mann also in Gujarat: The battle between the AAP and the BJP seems to be intensifying in Gujarat ahead of the polls, especially surrounding the controversy around purported videos of AAP leader Rajendra Pal’s “mass-conversion” event.

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s “Tiranga Yatra” in Vadodara was delayed by almost two hours when BJP workers opposed it and waved black flags at them in various parts of the city. On the same day, a series of posters depicting the AAP chief in a skull cap and calling him “anti-Hindu” came up on streets in several parts of the state. The BJP denied any role in the incidents, with state co-spokesperson Rutvij Patel saying that it was a “spontaneous outrage of the public” and that “the BJP has nothing to do with it”. Later in the day, in a separate party press release claiming that some AAP office-bearers in Jamnagar had joined the party, the BJP said: “Angry with the anti-Hindu vows taken by the Aam Aadmi Party minister whose videos went viral, 15 former office bearers of AAP with 200 workers, joined BJP.”

Kejriwal’s response came at the Vadodara event where he declared that he was born on “Krishna Janmashtami” — and that God has sent him “to deliver people” from the “children of (the demon) Kans”.

Today, the two AAP leaders will address public meetings in Valsad and Surat districts of the state. With Modi also expected to arrive, the state is bracing for some political fireworks and an eventual slugfest.

Uddhav Sena rally from Shinde bastion: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s faction of the Shiv Sena will begin a mass outreach programme called ‘Mahaprabodhan Yatra’ today from Thane, current CM Eknath Shinde’s stronghold. Comprising a series of rallies, the programme is aimed to “garner support of the people and highlight their issues and boost the spirit of workers”.

Underlining that the choice of location was deliberate, MP Rajan Vichare said Thane was chosen “as it is the cradle of the betrayal and revolt in the party”. The rally also comes a day after the EC froze the Sena election symbol, denying both the factions the opportunity to use the symbol in the coming bypoll in the Andheri constituency,

RJD executive meet: Starting today, the RJD will conduct its two-day national executive meet in Delhi. The party finds itself in a spot over a CBI charge sheet against party president Lalu Prasad and wife Rabri Devi in connection with an alleged land-for-railway jobs scam filed two days ago. This meeting also comes at a time when party leader and Bihar agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh quit from the Nitish Kumar-led cabinet after he had come out in public with widespread corruption charges within his department.

(With inputs from PTI)