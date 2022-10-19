Today in Politics, October 19 | Results of the Congress presidential battle, Modi in Gujarat, Jairam Thakur nomination

Results of the Congress presidential battle: The counting of votes in the high-stakes Congress presidential battle will begin at 10 am Wednesday at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

The election saw two non-Gandhi faces contest in senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor. The Gandhi family has been at the helm for 24 years and the last organisational elections were in 2000. The new president will replace interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who has had the post ever since Rahul Gandhi stepped down after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

While Kharge is considered to be close to the Gandhis and have the backing of many senior leaders, Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change and “tomorrow”.

The ballot boxes from 68 polling booths set up across the country were brought to the headquarters Tuesday. The sealed ballot boxes will be opened before the candidates’ agents and the votes will be mixed repeatedly as they are added from various boxes.

Expressing his satisfaction for the process, Congress central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said was “free, fair and transparent”.

Himachal nominations: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will file his nomination papers WEdnesday from the Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district for the Assembly polls in the state scheduled for November 12.

The BJP, however, is yet to announce the list of candidates. No candidate filed the nomination on Monday, the first day of filing papers. The notification for the state elections was issued on October 17 and the last date for the filing of nominations is October 25. The papers will be scrutinised on October 27. The last date for the withdrawal of papers is October 29.

The Congress declared its first list of 46 candidates on Tuesday night.

PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gandhinagar to inaugurate an exhibition and launch development projects during his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat starting Wednesday.

The Expo, being held under the theme ‘Path to Pride’, will be held exclusively for Indian companies, including domestic subsidiaries of foreign firms, divisions of companies registered in India and exhibitors having joint ventures with Indian companies, an official statement said.

During the programme, he will launch ‘Mission DefSpace’, which is aimed at “developing innovative solutions for defence forces through industry and startups”.

Modi will also launch the ‘Mission Schools of Excellence’ programme – aimed at improving the quality of education in the state – in the Adalaj town in Gujarat. He will then proceed to inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave 2022 in Rajkot and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects there. The state is headed for Assembly polls later this year, but the Election Commission has not announced the dates yet.

(With inputs from PTI)