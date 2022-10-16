scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Today in Politics, October 16: BJP Pasmanda meeting in UP, JP Nadda’s Delhi rally, Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh

From the BJP organising a meeting with the Pasmanda Muslim community in Lucknow to party president JP Nadda’s rally in Delhi ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, here are the political developments to watch out for today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Sitab Diara, Bihar; (right) BJP president JP Nadda at Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. (PTI)

Pasmanda Muslim meeting: The BJP’s minority wing is organising a meeting of “intellectuals” from the Pasmanda Muslim community in Lucknow on Sunday. The meeting, which according to the BJP is the first such programme for Pasmanda Muslims to be organised by a political party in the country, will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Minister of State in the UP government Danish Azad Ansari, who belongs to the community.

The meeting comes three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the BJP to reach out to “the deprived and downtrodden” sections among all communities at the BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad.

BJP’s “Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan” in Delhi: Ahead of the municipal elections in Delhi, which are likely to be held in December, the BJP will hold a Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan at the city’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Party president JP Nadda is expected to address the gathering of nearly one lakh workers, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta has said.

“Panch parameshwars”, or five workers per booth, have been appointed in Delhi the last month, according to Gupta.

Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh to launch the state government’s project to start medical education in Hindi.

In a programme presided by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shah will unveil Hindi medical textbooks at a programme in Bhopal. Later, he will lay the foundation stone of a new airport terminal in Gwalior, according to official information.

RSS meeting in Prayagraj: The four-day national executive board meeting of the RSS is set to begin in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other top functionaries will participate.

The organisation’s publicity in-charge, Sunil Ambekar, has said the meeting will discuss various issues raised by Bhagwat in his Vijaya Dashami speech. In his speech, Bhagwat spoke of “education in mother tongue, population imbalance, and social harmony”.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 08:51:24 am
