Today in Politics, October 12: Nadda in Gujarat for Gaurav Yatra, President Murmu heads to Tripura

From the BJP’s Gauarav Yatra in poll-bound Gujarat, to Jharkhand’s ‘Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar’ outreach programme, here are political developments to watch out for today:

BJP’s Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat: BJP president J P Nadda will be in Gujarat today to launch five “Gaurav Yatras” in poll-bound Gujarat today in the presence of senior party leaders.

This will be the third time the BJP will be holding a Gaurav Yatra in the state – the first time was in 2002, after the Gujarat riots and before the Assembly elections; and the second was in 2017 when the BJP fought Patidar anger ahead of that year’s state polls.

The five routes include Bechraji in Mehsana district to Mata no Madhh in Kutch district; Dwarka to Porbandar; Zanzaraka of Ahmedabad district to Somnath of Gir-Somnath district; Unai in Navsari district of South Gujarat to Fagvel in Kheda district of Central Gujarat; and Unai to Ambaji in North Gujarat. A substantial part of these routes will cover tribal belt in the state, with the yatras aimed at boosting the tribal vote, which has predominantly gone to the Congress over the years and is now being pursued by new-challenger AAP.

Two legs of the yatra – from Becharji and Dwaraka – will be launched by Nadda today in the presence of Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Piyush Goyal, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, Anurag Thakur, Gajendra Shekhawat, among others.

President Murmu in Tripura: President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Tripura for a three-day visit starting today. The president will inaugurate the Tripura State Judicial Academy and lay the foundation stone for the Tripura National Law University at Narsingarh in Agartala, virtually inaugurate an MLA Hostel at the Capital Complex in Agartala and lay the foundation stones for various Tripura government projects related to roads, schools and hostels for students, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

The president will also launch the Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya Museum and Cultural Centre at Agartala and the IIIT-Agartala from the Rabindra Sata Barshiki Bhawan.to inaugurate several development projects in Tripura during her visit. She will flag off the Guwahati to Kolkata express up to Agartala and an extension of the Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Satabdi express up to Khongsang (Manipur), officials noted.

Hemant Soren outreach programme in Jharkhand: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sorem will kick off the second phase of the “Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar (your rights, your government, at your door)’Giridih district today.

The outreach programme is aimed at processing applications related to welfare schemes at the most accessible level and will be conducted in two parts (October 12-October 22 and November 1 to November 14). It is being organised to mark the completion of three years of the JMM-led Jharkhand government this December.

An official statement said that a total of 6,867 camps were organised and out of a total 35.94 lakh applications, 35.56 lakh applications were disposed of. Around 42,000 applications are under process, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)