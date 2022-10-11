Today in politics, October 11: Mulayam funeral in Saifai, PM Modi in Ujjain, BJP yatra in Raichur, Sitharaman in US

Here are political developments to look out for today:

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s last rites: The last rites of veteran socialist leader and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav will take place on Tuesday afternoon in his native village Saifai in the Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. Yadav died in a hospital in Gurgaon Monday. His body arrived in Saifai Monday and a large number of people paid their tributes. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary went to Safai to offer their condolences to the Yadav family. Several leaders will be attending the funeral today.

Jana Sankalpa Yatra in 50 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka: At a time when top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra through Karnataka, the state BJP announced that it will start a “Jana Sankalp Yatra” from Tuesday. “The Chief Minister, along with former Chief Minister Yediyurappa, will start the Jana Sankalpa Yatra (JSY) on Tuesday from Raichur. The yatra with gaps will continue till December 25. During this period, the two leaders will cover 50 Assembly segments,” a BJP office-bearer told PTI.

The BJP’s yatra from Raichur will reportedly go on for three days, pause for sometime, and begin from a different location. In the next three days, CM Basavaraj Bommai would hold yatra-related events in Raichur, Koppal, Hoovinahadagali, Vijayanagara, and Ballari.

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor project inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 856-crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project in Ujjain Tuesday. The temple corridor project in Ujjain, about 200 kilometres from Bhopal, is expected to boost tourism in the area and will expand the temple complex area significantly, officials said.

A number of Madhya Pradesh ministers, senior officials, state government departments and others have changed their profile photographs on Twitter to a common thematic picture related to this project.

Nirmala Sitharaman in US: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in the USA on Tuesday to attend meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Upon her arrival, Sitharaman will participate in a fireside chat on “India’s Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy” at the Brookings Institute think-tank. She will also be holding a bilateral meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during her visit.

(With inputs from PTI)