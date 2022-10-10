Today in Politics, October 10: Sena in EC again today, RJD meet continues

From the latest developments in the Sena poll symbol battle to the RJD’s national executive meet, here are political developments to watch out for today.

Sena versus Sena poll symbol and names: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the party submitted three symbols (a trident, a burning torch, and rising sun) Sunday to the Election Commission (EC) as possible symbols for the party and three names (Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena Balasaheb Prabodhankar Thackeray, and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in light of the poll regulatory body freezing the Shiv Sena’s “bow and arrow” symbol and allowing neither them or Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction to use it. The EC has asked the two groups to suggest by today three different name choices of the party and as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups. The Shinde group said they may file their affidavit regarding the name and symbol today.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Thackeray said, “The traitors first took my chair by cheating and also tried to appropriate Shiv Sena and the legacy. Now they ensured that the symbol (bow and arrow) is frozen”.

The NCP called the EC’s order “painful and surprising”, but it did not mean the Uddhav Thackeray-led group was weak or demoralised. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Shinde-led faction will “succeed” when the EC takes a final decision on proprietary over the party name and election symbol.

Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on day two of his three-day visit to his home state Gujarat, which is going for Assembly polls later this year. Modi arrived in his home state for a three-day visit to launch various projects worth more than Rs 14,600 crore. Yesterday, he declared Modhera in Gujarat’s Mehsana district as the country’s first 24X7 “solar-powered” village and laid foundations for projects.

Day 2 of RJD national executive meet: Today will be the second day of the RJD’s national executive meet in Delhi. After the sessions on Sunday, the party said “a collective alternative would trump the “self-centred” politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. The party’s Bihar unit chief Jagdanand Singh – whose son Sudhakar Singh quit the agricultural ministry after alleging widespread corruption in his department – skipped the meeting. Sudhakar, however, was present. The meeting also saw endorsement for party founder Lalu Prasad’s re-election as the national president for the 12th time. On September 28, he was elected unopposed after filing his nomination papers. Three resolutions – on politics, foreign policy and the economic situation – were passed, the party said.