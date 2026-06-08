TMC unravels: Inside party MPs’ revolt against Mamata Banerjee

The crisis in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) deepened on Monday with the rebel camp claiming that at least 20 of 28 Lok Sabha MPs have decided to part ways with the party, form a separate bloc, and align with the BJP-led NDA.

This is a massive blow to party chief Mamata Banerjee, who has already lost control of the TMC Legislature Party in the West Bengal Assembly. While the rebel group led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed the support of as many as 20 MPs, at least 14 of them attended a meeting at Union Minister Bhupender Yadav’s home along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Those close to Mamata Banerjee put the number of rebels at 12.

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The rebel camp claimed that the Lok Sabha MPs who attended the meeting are Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Bapi Haldar, Arup Chakraborty, June Maliah, Deepak Adhikari, Kalipada Saren, Jagadish Basunia, Asit Mal, Md Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahaman, Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Banerjee, and Partha Bhowmick. The dissidents claimed the support of six more.

It was a day of fast-paced developments in the TMC in Delhi. While Mamata Banerjee and second-in-command Abhishek, her nephew and TMC parliamentary party leader, attended a meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc, the rebels moved ahead to split the Lok Sabha wing. The first blow to the TMC came in the morning when senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from the primary membership of the party and as a member of the Upper House. There is a likelihood of one more Rajya Sabha MP resigning, sources said.

His resignation from the Upper House has been accepted by Chairman C P Radhakrishnan. Asked why he had resigned, Ray hit out at the party and told The Indian Express, “Because of the situation that was prevailing in the party for a long time.” To a question on whether he will be joining another party, he said, “I have spent 59 years in politics. So I have to take a call at the appropriate time after introspection and retrospection.”

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The dissident Lok Sabha MPs and Ray then met at a five-star hotel before proceeding to the house of Bhupender Yadav, who was the BJP’s West Bengal election in-charge. Suvendu Adhikari too arrived at Yadav’s Motilal Nehru Marg residence soon afterwards.

Ghosh Dastidar, the Barasat MP, said that 20 TMC MPs, including her, had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting him for “separate seating”. This bloc of TMC MPs would “formally support the NDA” and work with the Central and state government for West Bengal’s development, she said. Sources in the Speaker’s office, however, said they had not yet received any letter from the MPs.

Sources said Ghosh Dastidar signed the letter as the party’s chief whip. According to the rebels, though Kalyan Banerjee had replaced her as the chief whip on Mamata Banerjee’s directions, the change was not completed through the required parliamentary procedure. This has allowed the Barasat MP to claim the post of chief whip.

Bardhaman Purba MP Sharmila Sarkar, who is in the rebel camp, claimed the group had submitted the letter. “We held a meeting. We want to sit separately. I respect Didi. I wanted to work, but I could not. Under the leadership of Kakoli di, this separate bloc has been formed,” she said.

“We are 20 MPs. We held a meeting at Bhupender Yadav’s residence in the presence of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. We need to support the NDA for Bengal’s development. Kakoli di submitted the letter. So far, she is leading our block,” she said.

What Mamata camp is saying

Those close to Mamata Banerjee said the dissidents do not have the support of two-thirds of the MPs, which is needed to escape provisions of the anti-defection law. “The fake and fabricated narrative of the dirty tricks department of BJP is giving numbers of 20 MPs. There were 13 MPs — 12 from the Lok Sabha and one from the Rajya Sabha — who attended the meeting at Bhupender Yadav’s house. No one else has signed on the dotted line apart from these,” TMC’s Bardhaman-Durgapur MP Kirti Azad said in a social media post.

Azad also disputed Ghosh Dastidar’s claim to the chief whip’s post, sharing a copy of the letter sent by Mamata Banerjee as chairperson of the TMC Parliamentary Party to Speaker Birla on May 20 informing him about the decision to appoint Kalyan as the chief whip.

His party colleague Mahua Moitra targeted the rebels, calling on them to resign. “MPs won in 2024 on TMC ticket. The mandate was NOT for NDA … resign your seats and contest on BJP ticket. Let’s see what big heroes you are.”

To escape the provisions of the anti-defection law, the rebel camp needs the support of at least 19 MPs. Their support for the NDA also gives the BJP a big edge in Parliament, effectively neutralising the challenge from the third-largest Opposition party in the House.

The TMC is imploding in the aftermath of the party’s defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections last month. Earlier, at least 60 of the party’s 80 MLAs refused to accept Mamata’s choice of Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as the LoP in the Assembly.