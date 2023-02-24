TMC ‘unhappy’ with Bengal Speaker over comments on ISF MLA: What explains Biman Banerjee’s remarks?

Days after refusing to get into the controversy about the arrest of Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui, Biman Banerjee now finds himself in a spot after saying there was no reason for Siddiqui to remain in prison for so long.

On Wednesday, the Speaker said, “His lawyers should have acted rationally in this regard. I personally don’t think there is any reason to keep him in jail for so long.” He quickly added that he was expressing his opinion “not as Speaker or MLA, but as a lawyer”, and said, “I don’t think he should be in jail for so long.”

For the TMC, which has been on the backfoot ever since it returned to power in 2021 — over allegations of political violence and a raft of scams in which its leaders have either been jailed or are under the investigation of central agencies — this incident has proved to be unwelcome.

TMC insiders said Banerjee might have made the comment as his constituency, Baruipur Paschim constituency in South 24 Parganas district, has a sizable minority population. A senior TMC leader said, “Biman Banerjee said this as a lawyer. Probably, he also had the minority sentiment in mind. It is also a fact that in his (Biman Banerjee’s) constituency, almost 30 per cent of the total voters are from the minority community.”

The TMC leader went on to add, “I can only say that our top leadership is not happy with his (Biman’s) comment. Even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took note of it while she was away campaigning in Meghalaya.”

Also Read | Santhal tribals decisive in at least 12 LS seats, Mamata presses ahead with separate religion promise

Siddiqui is a peerzada (custodian) of the mazaar (shrine) at Furfura Sharif in the Srirampur sub-division of Hooghly district that is the second-most venerated mazaar-e-sharif in the country after Ajmer. Also the MLA of Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, Siddiqui was arrested along with 17 of his supporters for clashing with the police on January 21. It followed weeks of skirmishes in Bhangar between the cadre of the TMC and the ISF for control of gram panchayats in Siddiqui’s constituency.

The ISF took the opportunity of observing its foundation day to protest in Kolkata’s central district. As ISF workers poured into the city on January 21, they organised an impromptu blockade of the city’s Esplanade area after they were allegedly attacked on the way by TMC workers led by strongman and former MLA Arabul Islam in Hatishala. It led to clashes between the ISF workers and the police in which at least eight policemen were reportedly injured. Since then, Siddiqui and his followers have been in jail custody, which has now been extended to February 28 after Kolkata Police filed another case against the Bhangar MLA.

Advertisement

At the start of the Budget Session, Biman Banerjee said, “I cannot say anything about the weight of the case against him (Siddiqui). Those who are in our administration can say more about this. I think there is no point in creating pressure in this way. An MLA and his team cannot vandalise the streets. It cannot be that he tries to paralyse public life and then seek security under the guise of religion, or that he should be given security as a member of the Assembly. The law should be equal for all.”

But with Siddiqui’s custody getting extended and the ISF MLA failing to attend the session, the Speaker changed tack.

CPI(M) leader Samik Lahiri said, “I don’t know why Biman Banerjee said this. It is the reality that an MLA is in custody for more than one month only because he democratically protested on the streets. What, then is the difference between Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi? When Partha Chatterjee was arrested on charges of corruption and theft, Biman Banerjee protested that he was not informed. But he did not utter a single word earlier when an MLA was arrested for democratic protest.”

Advertisement

BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said, “The Speaker is the guardian of the Legislative Assembly. He can’t have a dual stance. He can’t express his opinion as a lawyer. He should clear his stance as Speaker. He should be named Biman ‘Dhritarashtra’ Banerjee. He has reduced the dignity of the Assembly.”