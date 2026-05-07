TMC to move court, Mamata Banerjee digs in heels; Assembly term ends

As Banerjee dug in her heels, state Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal met Governor R N Ravi and submitted the gazette notification of the election results, clearing the decks for the Governor to invite the BJP, the party voted to power in a landslide, to form the next government.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya, Atri Mitra
4 min readKolkataMay 7, 2026 06:29 AM IST
TMC to move court, Mamata digs in heels; Assembly term endsTMC chief Mamata Banerjee. (Express Photo)
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Accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of India of “stealing” the mandate in West Bengal through “manipulation of EVMs” and violence, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee Wednesday refused to resign as Chief Minister and her party announced that it would be moving court against the Assembly election results.

As Banerjee dug in her heels, state Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal met Governor R N Ravi and submitted the gazette notification of the election results, clearing the decks for the Governor to invite the BJP, the party voted to power in a landslide, to form the next government.

Other than Agarwal, Ravi also met Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala. Agarwal later told reporters: “The Election Commission of India (ECI) has published the gazette notification of the winning candidates. Now, the Governor will take all decisions as per provisions of the Constitution.”

Citing Article 172 of the Constitution, a senior official of Lok Bhavan said the West Bengal Assembly will automatically stand dissolved with effect from midnight May 6 after the expiry of its five-year term. The outgoing Council of Ministers can continue to operate in a caretaker capacity until the new government is sworn in.

“If the Governor wants, he can replace the existing government with a caretaker government but the new ministers too will have to take oath. He can also impose President’s rule for a few days. After the Assembly is dissolved, the Governor will call the largest party to form the new government. The largest party has to elect its legislature party leader,” the official said.

BJP sources said party MLAs will choose their leader once Union Home Minister Amit Shah, appointed a central observer for the legislature party proceedings, reaches Kolkata. The swearing-in ceremony is likely Saturday and a venue is being finalised.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is a Lok Sabha MP and the TMC general secretary, held a meeting with all the newly-elected MLAs of the party at her residence in Kalighat this evening.

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Of the 80 MLAs, nine did not turn up. The meeting lasted over an hour. According to sources, the MLAs were told to remain in their respective constituencies and guard against post-poll violence.

“We will go to court (over the elections). Post-poll violence is continuing,” Abhishek Banerjee said after the meeting.

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee told the MLAs that the party would approach the Supreme Court with its complaints about tampering of EVMs and “vote loot by the BJP and EC”.

She also told the MLAs to identify who among the party leaders “sabotaged” the polls.

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“She reiterated that she will not resign as Chief Minister, even if President’s rule is imposed in Bengal. She said the EVMs were manipulated and she herself was beaten up at a counting centre,” said an MLA present at the meeting.

Banerjee said she would take the fight against the BJP to Delhi, that the INDIA bloc was with her and she would agitate along with other Opposition leaders. SP leader Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to meet her Thursday.

“She also asked the party’s legal team to be prepared since she expects a number of cases to be filed against party leaders and workers in the coming days,” another MLA said.

Abhishek Banerjee asked the MLAs to lodge complaints of post-poll violence online if the police refuse to accept complaints.

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

 

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