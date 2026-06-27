TMC rebel who replaced Mamata Banerjee: ‘She is our leader, but I backed the majority’

Earlier this week, veteran MLA Arup Roy replaced Mamata Banerjee as the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) chairperson at a special session convened by the party’s rebel bloc. In an interview, Roy, the Howrah Madhya MLA, talks about the rebellion that has split the party, Mamata Banerjee as his leader, and what the rebel bloc will do next. Excerpts:

Ami uttor debo na, er kono uttor hoy na (I will not give any answer. This can have no answer).

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* Why did you decide to side with the rebels?

I did not organise anybody; others did. I stood with the side that had more numbers. I received an invitation from the Leader of the Opposition’s (LoP Ritabrata Banerjee) side and attended their meeting.

* What went through your mind?

Numbers. Those who have the numbers approached me and showed the signatures they had collected. I saw that and signed their letter.

* You are now the chairperson of the rebel group that claims to have the majority of MLAs and leaders on its side. What is your priority for the party?

Things will take time. The district committees and state committees have not been formed. It will take time.

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* While you claimed you did not sign the proposal to appoint Sovondeb Chattopadhyay the Leader of the Opposition, the party displayed a signature, claiming it was yours. What is your response?

I remember that the first meeting (after the election loss) was held at the residence of Mamata Banerjee. I did sign there. But the signature on the document that the police showed me (following a complaint that some of the signatures submitted by the party to the Speaker’s office had been forged) was not my signature.

* Is the next step gaining control of the party symbol and others?

As far as the party symbol is concerned, the Election Commission (EC) will decide it. We gave a formal letter to the EC.

* Who gets to control the bank account of the party? Is there any plan to audit the money in the account?

There was no resolution passed about the bank account. The LoP (Ritabrata Banerjee), however, said one auditor would be appointed to examine the account.

* Most of the MPs and MLAs who have rebelled have questioned the leadership of Abhishek Banerjee. Do you agree with them?

The opinions of the MPs and the MLAs are separate. The MLAs who gave their opinions it is their personal statement. I have no allegations against anybody.

* You are now the chairperson of the TMC, while Mamata Banerjee is the chairperson of the other half.

Mamata Banerjee is still our leader. She formed the party. She is Kandari (the person who steers) of the party. We started the party because of Mamata Banerjee. I am trying to move her party forward.

* The LoP (Ritabrata Banerjee) said he wants Mamata Banerjee as the TMC’s chief advisor …

He expressed his opinion, but I am not saying that. What I want to say, I have already done.

* What will be your strategy in the Assembly?

We will provide constructive criticism. We will point out the faults of the BJP and oppose their policies.

* What do you have to say about TMC workers who have come under attack following the defeat in the elections?

We have to stand beside our workers. I said that in the meeting also. Those who are facing legal cases for committing crimes, their issue is separate. But those workers and leaders who are innocent, we have to stand beside them. It is our prime responsibility to stand beside them.