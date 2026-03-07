TMC shifts stance, tells MPs to support no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla

Weeks after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs refused to sign the notice for the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the party’s MPs in both Houses will support the motion when it is taken up for discussion, The Indian Express has learnt.

At least two TMC members of Parliament told The Indian Express that West Bengal Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee has directed the MPs to support the motion.

Advertisement

While the TMC has 12 members in the Rajya Sabha, it has 28 members in the Lok Sabha.

On February 10, the Opposition had submitted a notice with signatures of 118 MPs for a no-confidence motion against Birla, after the Speaker did not let Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, quote from or speak about former Indian Army chief General M M Naravane’s unpublished memoir.

Birla also claimed that he cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House, as he may be attacked there. Amid disruptions, Birla suspended eight Opposition MPs from the House.

Advertisement

After the Lok Sabha Secretariat admitted the notice for a no-confidence motion against him in the first half of the Budget Session, Birla kept away from chairing the Session, leaving the same to a panel of chairpersons till the matter was resolved.

If the motion is taken up, the House will have a discussion on it. If the Opposition does not want to move ahead, it can withdraw the notice when the matter comes up in the House on March 9.

When the motion was moved by the Congress, the TMC had said it would like to wait for a few days to give the Chair time to reconsider the issues.

TMC Parliamentary Party Leader for Lok Sabha, Abhishek Banerjee, had at the time made it clear that the party “believed in being more tolerant” and did not want to “flex muscles” through the notice.