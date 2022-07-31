Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch

July 31, 2022 9:48:24 am
The latest Trinamool Congress leader to get a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Krishna Kalyani is from a family of Congress supporters who got elected on a BJP ticket in the 2021 Assembly elections before moving to the TMC.
While several other BJP leaders similarly crossed sides, Kalyani has been in the line of fire of the Opposition party in West Bengal since he was appointed chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) by the Assembly Speaker. The panel that monitors expenditure bills of the government is traditionally headed by an Opposition party legislator, and Kalyani’s appointment was a clever move as, on paper, he remains a BJP MLA.
It was on the same grounds that the BJP had earlier sought and secured the removal of Mukul Roy as PAC chairman. Also elected on a BJP ticket, Roy had returned to his former party TMC after the polls.
Kalyani was elected to the Assembly from Raigunj in Uttar Dinajpur. His father Dindayal Kalyani was in the Congress and was considered close to former Congress West Bengal chief Somen Mitra. Kalyani won his first election as chairman of Raigunj municipality in 2001.
The family runs a successful business, Kalyani Solvex Pvt Ltd, which produces rice bran oil and fish feed, and also runs restaurants and other businesses.
He became one of the two BJP MLAs elected from North Dinajpur district, which has nine Assembly seats. The other BJP MLA from the district, Soumen Roy, too is now in the TMC.
Kalyani is believed to have left the BJP over differences with the party’s North Dinajpur district leadership.
It is in connection with his business that Kalyani has got the ED notice, with the agency seeking details regarding advertisements by his firm on two channels.
Apart from his business and the family’s interest in politics, Kalyani is known for his social work in Raigunj, especially a free lunch service. A senior TMC leader said: “He has a very clean image and is known to be very helpful. We are surprised at the ED notice.”
For the TMC, the action against Kalyani is more bad news at a time when it is battling the fallout of the charges against senior leader Partha Chatterjee, and the recovery of alleged crores from properties linked to him.
Kalyani has said he has nothing to hide and his company did not give the advertisements the ED is talking about. “Politics or business, I always maintain transparency,” he said.
