The other TMC face in Meghalaya: Khasi leader Charles Pyngrope

Ahead of the February 27 Assembly elections in Meghalaya, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is creating quite a buzz, following its dramatic overnight entry into the state’s electoral scene in 2021. While former chief minister Mukul Sangma is being projected as the face of the party, many say his influence is limited to the state’s Garo Hills, where he comes from.

In the Khasi and Jaintia hills, the party is betting on another veteran former Congressman, Charles Pyngrope.

Pyngrope, who is the president of the TMC Meghalaya unit and the “Khasi face” of the party, is a three-time MLA. In 2003 and 2008, he won from the Sohryngkham constituency in Mawryngkneng subdivision of East Khasi Hills district. In 2013, however, he contested from Nongthymmai, and lost to the United Democratic’s Party Jeminoh Mawthoh. In 2018, he wrested the seat back from Mawthoh.

Pyngrope was the Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly (2009-13) after he was elected as the consensus candidate by the Congress-led Meghalaya United Alliance (MUA) in 2013. In 2021, he was one of the 12 Congress legislators led by Mukul Sangma who left the party to join the TMC. Days later, he was appointed as the Bengal-based party’s Meghalaya chief.

Analysts say his appointment was the TMC’s way of reaching out to the Khasi community, as Mukul is a popular face primarily in the Garo Hills, where the Garo tribe resides. The Garo Hills — distinct from the Khasi-Jaintia Hills where the Khasis and Jaintias live — sends 24 MLAs to the 60-member Assembly. Of the remaining, 29 are from Khasi Hills, and seven from Jaintia Hills.

The 62-year-old Pyngrope’s influence is said to extend beyond his constituency. His deceased son was the MLA from Mawryngkneng, which neighbours Nongthymmai. Pyngrope is known to have a clean image, making him a safe bet for the TMC, many believe. “He’s a veteran leader.. senior.. no baggage of corruption, a family man and thus, a good choice for TMC, which needed a Khasi face too,” said a former journalist from the state, who did not wish to be named.

In an interview to The Indian Express recently, Pyngrope said the TMC was penetrating into the Khasi Hills too. “It is true that politics is more party-based in the Garo Hills, while it is identity driven in the Khasi Hills. But that does not mean we have not penetrated. We have a number of strong candidates even in the Khasi Hills,” he said.

A low-key leader, Pyngrope is seen to have risen in prominence since he got the presidency of the TMC — with his face just beside Mukul’s in all TMC posters dotting the state. In his constituency, Pyngrope is leading a strident campaign, backed by the organisational strength and resources of the TMC. However, even without that backing, Pyngrope has a large support base because of his “good relationship” and work in the constituency. “Everyone knows him in the Khasi Hills,” said the former journalist.