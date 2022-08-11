scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

TMC doth protest too much, say rivals as its leaders declare: ‘Not all of us thieves’

On Thursday, adding to the TMC's troubles, another strongman and Mamata Banerjee aide, Anubrata Mondal, found himself under arrest. This time by the CBI.

Written by Atri Mitra | Kolkata |
Updated: August 11, 2022 7:36:07 pm
Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal. (PTI)

On Wednesday, TMC leaders like Firhad Hakim, Bratya Basu, Malay Ghatak and others held an unusual press conference. The crux of it, as a frustrated Hakim burst out, was that they should not all be tarred with the same Partha Chatterjee brush. “Ei Partha da ke ami chini na (I do not recognise this Partha da),” Hakim said. “We are all ashamed of what Partha has done. But that does not mean that everyone in the Trinamool is a thief.”

The “clarification”, as it were, had a short shelf life. It coincided with the Calcutta High Court making the Enforcement Directorate, which has been chasing many TMC leaders, party in a case of disproportionate assets against political leaders in general. Then, TMC opponents were quick to ask why Hakim doth protest too much, while others noted that Chatterjee had been hung out to dry.

Don't Miss |Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net

On Thursday, adding to the TMC’s troubles, another strongman and Mamata Banerjee aide, Anubrata Mondal, found himself under arrest. This time by the CBI. The ED also summoned eight senior West Bengal police officers to New Delhi for questioning in the coal smuggling case.

The TMC, long used to brazening out accusations, is clearly on the backfoot as heat rises over corruption charges. Having distanced itself from Chatterjee, sources said the TMC might follow the same course of action on Anubrata Mondal as well.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

A senior TMC leader, spared the lens of investigating agencies so far, said there were basically two messages coming from Wednesday’s press conference. “The first, that TMC leaders are keen to portray that they are not thieves and not involved in any malpractice. But the thing is, while saying that they are not thieves, they also said that Partha da is a thief. So, not only have they disowned him, but they have also already accepted that Chatterjee is a criminal.”

Must Read |Mamata’s trusted lieutenant Partha Chatterjee, Bengal minister who is in eye of SSC scam storm

Earlier, the TMC’s top two, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, had made it clear that Chatterjee was on his own, following the recovery of cash, jewellery and other assets allegedly linked to him. One of Mamata’s close aides, Chatterjee has been removed as a minister as well as from his post in the party.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said no one will believe the TMC’s attempts to distance itself from the tainted leaders. “When the Sarada chit fund issue was at the forefront, Mamata Banerjee and other leaders had come out on the streets and challenged, ‘We are thieves’. Now they are saying, they are not thieves. They should give us a list as to which leaders of their party are thieves and those who are not. It will help us deal with them.”

Advertisement

BJP state general secretary Jagannath Chattopadhyay said, “The TMC ecosystem of governance has three pillars — Chor, Goonda and Daladaas Amala (crony bureaucrats). It means looting of funds and protecting it by means of goondas and a section of the crony bureaucrats. The arrest of Partha established the Chor-tantra, Anubrata’s arrest is symbolic of Goonda-tantra, and the ED’s notice to bureaucrats has proved the rotten Amla-tantra. The collapse of this ecosystem signifies the fall of the TMC.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 07:35:47 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

Featured Stories

What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
Coke Studio Bangla: A lesson in musical diplomacy
Coke Studio Bangla: A lesson in musical diplomacy
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
TMC doth protest too much, say rivals as its leaders declare: 'Not all of...
TMC doth protest too much, say rivals as its leaders declare: 'Not all of...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO
Exclusive

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO

Premium
Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement