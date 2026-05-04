TMC collapse in numbers: In 2024 LS polls, party led in 192 Assembly segments, down below 100 this time

When the BJP emerged as the principal Opposition in West Bengal after the 2021 Assembly elections, it marked a turning point for the party in the state. Now, the BJP is set to come to power in Bengal for the first time, ending the 15-year rule under the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Going by the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is now in a position that had not been anticipated two years ago, when the party slid backwards in the Parliamentary elections compared to 2019.