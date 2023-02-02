TMC looks at life without Birbhum strongman held in cattle smuggling case

The Trinamool Congress may not yet be looking at life after Anubrata Mondol, but for now, it’s certainly preparing for life without its controversial Birbhum district president for the forthcoming panchayat elections in the state.

During her ongoing Birbhum tour, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee included two leaders of the party’s district unit in the election core committee, who are vocal opponents of Mondol, who is currently in jail in a CBI case of alleged cattle smuggling. One of them is a prominent minority leader of the district, Kajal Sheikh, and the other, Birbhum MP Shatabdi Roy, thereby expanding the number of members in the committee from four to seven. According to TMC sources, Mamata has directed the core committee to work unitedly in the district for the coming panchayat elections, saying she and Minister Firhad Hakim will oversee their work.

Must Read | Explained: The West Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which top TMC leader Anubrata Mondal has been arrested

On Monday, Banerjee held a meeting with the district TMC leadership after reaching Birbhum. Earlier, this core committee had Siuri MLA Bikash Roychowdhury, Lovepur MLA Abhijit Singh alias Rana, Bolpur MLA Chandranath Singh and Rampurhat MLA Ashish Bandyopadhyay. This time, apart from Shatabdi Roy and Kajal Sheikh, Bolpur Lok Sabha MP Asit Mal were included in it.

Shatabdi and Kajal are significant inclusions. An actor-turned-politician, Shatabdi has been elected three times to the Lok Sabha from Birbhum. But her relationship with Mondol has been frayed for a long time. Just before the 2021 Assembly polls, Shatabdi had complained that she was not invited to many of the party’s programmes in the district. Although she did not mention any name, it was not difficult to see whom her ire was aimed at. Since the arrest of Mondol in the cattle smuggling case in August, Shatabdi has begun frequenting Birbhum, though publicly she continues to “stand by” Mondol.

Kajal Sheikh has been a more vocal opponent of Mondol. After his arrest, Kajal had posted a picture of a skeletal lion on social media, with the comment, “Looks, power, position and strength do not last forever. Unfortunately, many people forget this.” In the 2016 Assembly elections, Kajal was so unhappy with the TMC candidate in his base Nanur that he is believed to have helped the CPI(M)-Congress alliance candidate defeat him.

Mondol was arrested in August 2022 by the CBI and ED in the cattle smuggling case. At the time, Mamata batted for him, and said at a rally, “When Anubrata returns from jail, the TMC will give him a heroic welcome.” A senior TMC leader said, “At that time, the CM thought Anubrata would be freed within a month or two. But now, party leaders realise that he may remain behind bars for years. So, in the panchayat elections, if party has to win all seats, they have to be united. Hence, Didi is trying to bring all big leaders of Birbhum on one platform.”

Hakim said, “The CM formed this core-committee, which will lead the party in the panchayat elections. We will win all seats of Birbhum in it.”

Advertisement

The Opposition is claiming that even this united core committee can’t save the TMC in Birbhum. BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said, “After Anubrata’s arrest, TMC is disoriented in Birbhum. Now, the TMC leadership is trying to reunite them, but it won’t work. People will give them a fitting reply in the elections.”