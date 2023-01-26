Talks with TIPRA Motha in stalemate, but BJP sees only win-win in Tripura

THE BJP is coming around to the idea that it might not reach an alliance with the TIPRA Morcha in Tripura, with the regional tribal outfit reiterating that it would not tie up with any party without a written assurance on Greater Tipraland.

While Motha leaders held talks with the Centre on the statehood demand Wednesday, the BJP has begun discussions to finalise its candidates for the Assembly polls due next month.

Despite alliance progress being stalled, BJP leaders expressed confidence about the party’s prospects, saying that while the Motha’s influence was confined to seven-odd Assembly seats, the CPI(M) and Congress tie-up was headed into rough weather.

TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who along with his party leaders had a discussion with Union Home Ministry officials, told The Indian Express: “We spoke about our problems, and explained why there is a demand. The officials, led by A K Mishra (Adviser to the Home Ministry on Northeastern Affairs), heard us. Now, the government has to get back to us. Only if it gives us (its assurance) in writing, will we accept it.”

Sources in the BJP pointed out that it was impossible for the party to do so, given that it could trigger similar statehood demands across the Northeast.

A senior BJP leader from Tripura said that while this was a setback as a formal alliance with the Motha would have made their position “more comfortable”, the political situation was still “favourable” for the party.

Read | TIPRA Motha starts merger talks with IPFT in Guwahati

The leader pointed to the Left Front’s declaration of candidates for 46 of the 60 seats on Wednesday, leaving 13 for new ally Congress. “It means that the Motha is unlikely to find space in the Opposition front,” the leader said.

Advertisement

Now, even if a deal was reached , a party leader pointed out, it would mean the Left Front having to replace the candidates it had already declared. “There would be total chaos.”

Besides, the leader said, they do not see the Motha, despite its popularity, doing the BJP much damage beyond the handful of tribal-dominated constituencies. “The TIPRA Motha has a face (Debbarma), but the BJP has the organisation and the cadre. So, it’s not that we have lost those seats completely,” he said.

Sources said Debbarma might have overplayed his hand, banking on the BJP’s keenness to retain tribal support given the disintegration of its existing tribal partner, the IPFT. BJP national president J P Nadda’s recent tour to tribal areas that drew neither much crowds nor enthusiasm did not go unnoticed.

Advertisement

There is another reason the Left Front list has gladdened the BJP’s hearts, with a party leader saying it lays bare the “fragility” of the Opposition front. “Despite the CPI(M)’s efforts, Manik Sarkar (its popular former CM) has so far refused to contest nor is ready to become the face of the front. Without Sarkar, the Opposition would be weak,” the leader said.