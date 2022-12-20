Three Independent MLAs declare support to BJP govt in Gujarat

The three Independents who won the recently held Gujarat assembly elections Tuesday extended their support to the state government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating they were “inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

The MLAs – Dhavalsinh Zala from Bayad, Dharmendrasinh Vaghela from Vaghodia, and Mavji Desai from Dhanera – in separate, but identical, letters to Governor Acharya Devvrat and newly elected Speaker Shankar Chaudhary announced their support to the BJP which won a record number of 156 seats in the 182-member House.

Interestingly, all three had contested as rebel candidates of the BJP and were formerly associated with the party.

“Inspired by the public-oriented works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, I am extending my support to the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Zala’s letter read. Both Zala and Vaghela’s letters to the governor said that they were “unconditionally extending support to the BJP government”.

All three had been suspended from the BJP.

Zala, who belongs to the Thakor-Kashtriya community, was a Congress legislator from Bayad in the Aravalli district in 2017. However, in 2019, he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections, in which the present External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, was elected along with OBC youth Jugal Thakore from the BJP. He then resigned from the assembly and quit the Congress to join the BJP. The saffron party had fielded him in the by-elections for the same seat of Bayad, but Zala lost to the Congress candidate.

Zala had sought a party ticket to contest in the recent assembly elections, which was denied by the BJP. Hence, he contested as an Independent and won the election even as the BJP suspended him for anti-party activities.

Vaghela, who was also denied a party ticket, had contested and won as a rebel candidate from the Vaghodia seat in Vadodara where the BJP had dropped sitting MLA Madhu Shrivastava to field Ashvin Patel. Shrivastava also contested as an independent on being denied a ticket.

Desai who won the Dhanera seat in Banaskantha district is the chairman of the Deesa Agriculture Produce Market Committee and had contested as a rebel and wrested the seat from the Congress’ Nathabhai Patel who ended up in third place.