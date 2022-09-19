Three-day Telangana session, fireworks over BJP being kept out of panel

The three-day Telangana Assembly session last week witnessed fireworks as the members of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and the Opposition BJP took on each other.

The session – which started on September 6 and was held again on September 12 and 13 – began on a stormy note with Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy not inviting the BJP to the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting. Giving the reason for his decision, the Speaker said that a party with just three members would not be invited to the BAC meeting. However, the BJP MLAs, Etela Rajender and M Raghunandan Rao, criticised the K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS government for breaking from the tradition of inviting all parties including the one with just one MLA to the BAC meetings.

The TRS government also said no to suggestion made by the Congress, BJP and AIMIM that the session should be held for a few more days, citing the Ganesh immersion security arrangements and the September 17 commemoration of the “Telangana Integration Day”.

The Speaker suspended Rajender for creating ruckus in the Assembly over the BAC issue. Raghunandan Rao did not attend the last day of the session.

The Assembly also passed two resolutions unanimously, urging the Narendra Modi-led central government to name the new Parliament building in New Delhi after B R Ambedkar, and opposing the Centre’s new electricity amendment bill and seeking its withdrawal.

The TRS used the session to attack the Modi government’s policies with CM KCR leading the charge against the Centre’s proposed power reforms. KCR accused the Centre of allegedly forcing the state government to install meters on farm motors.

With Rajender suspended and another BJP MLA T Raja Singh in jail over his alleged derogatory comments against the Prophet, it was left to BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao to face the TRS members’ wrath.

The CM also used the opportunity to reiterate his decision to launch a national party. “Some people are joking about my efforts to launch a national party. Is there any rule that only they can have a national party?’’ he said referring to the statement of some BJP leaders such as Union minister G Kishan Reddy who said KCR was day-dreaming.

KCR even offered to resign if his claims that the Centre underutilised 4,04 lakh MW installed power capacity and that Andhra Pradesh owed Rs 17,000 crore to Telangana were proved untrue.

Stating that the BJP would be sent packing in the 2024 general elections, the CM pledged that he would extend the TRS’ flagship schemes like rythu bandu, Dalit bandu, free power supply to farmers, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya across the country after the 2024 polls.

The Leader of the Opposition, M Bhatti Vikramarka, and other Congress members raised the issue of unemployment in the state while the AIMIM took up matters related to the welfare schemes and scholarships for minorities.

IT and industries minister K T Rama Rao moved the resolution urging the Centre to name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar. Rao said it will be appropriate as Ambedkar is the architect of the Constitution. The Congress and the AIMIM extended their support to this resolution. The Congress leaders also sought permission to install a statue of Ambedkar in the city, but Rama Rao said that the state government was already making plans in this regard to install a 125-feet Ambedkar statue.

Energy minister G Jagdish Reddy moved the resolution in the House to oppose the Centre’s Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, charging that it was against the interests of farmers.