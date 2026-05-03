The Vijay question: A surge, a silence, and a state trying to read it

In Tamil Nadu’s tea shops and apartment corridors, in auto stands, and WhatsApp groups, a sentence has travelled with unusual ease this election season: “Vijay dhan varuvaaru.” Vijay will come.

It is said with conviction, sometimes with mischief, and often with affection. It is less a forecast than a mood, one that has refused to stay confined to rallies or manifestos. For the first time in decades, Tamil Nadu is confronting a political phenomenon that is not yet fully measurable but is everywhere audible.

Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) may or may not convert that mood into seats. But the scale of its presence in conversation is striking in itself. In parts of urban Tamil Nadu, party insiders and rival camps alike speak of vote-share possibilities stretching from 25 to even 30%. In smaller towns and rural pockets, estimates are more cautious but still notable, between 15 and 25% in select constituencies. But how many seats? Conventional estimates predict three to eight seats. Predictions considering the entire noise and mood above even 10 or 15. If even part of that holds, it will constitute one of the most significant disruptions in Tamil Nadu’s electoral arithmetic in half a century.

The comparison that hovers, cautiously and sometimes reluctantly, is with M G Ramachandran, or MGR. Not in ideology or organisation, but in the nature of the connection.

MGR’s appeal, at its height, often bypassed conventional political reasoning. It depended on familiarity, emotional intimacy, and a sense of trust built through cinema. Vijay’s emergence has the echoes of that grammar, though in a different media age and a more polarised political and cultural landscape. Yet, this moment is distinct because of not just Vijay’s popularity but also the timing.

Yearning for something different

Tamil Nadu today is not in the grip of a sweeping anti-incumbency wave. The DMK retains a measurable advantage, backed by welfare delivery and organisational strength, while the AIADMK remains competitive in pockets and is looking to make a recovery. And yet, across this relatively stable terrain, there exists a visible craving for a new face and a leader who appears unburdened by the past.

Vijay has stepped into that space with a strategy that is as puzzling as it is effective. He has campaigned less than expected. By most accounts, he travelled out of Chennai 13 or 14 times, covering a limited number of districts. Only one of these trips he covered two districts in a single day. In several regions, he did not visit at all. Even in constituencies where he is contesting, his physical presence was sparse.

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In conventional political logic, this would be a failure. In this election, it has been interpreted by supporters as something closer to mystique.

Scarcity has worked as a signal. In an age where politicians chase visibility, Vijay has rationed it. Each appearance has drawn crowds that seemed less like electoral gatherings and more like film openings — noisy, eager, amplified by social media. The absence in between has not diminished the effect. If anything, it has deepened the curiosity.

Had he campaigned more extensively in the last two years — travelled district to district, built booth structures, and engaged in routine political work — some in his camp believe the results might have been dramatically different. If this much support comes for doing less than half the work, they say, imagine what happens when the work becomes full.

Vijay’s challenge

However, elections are not won by mood alone. Tamil Nadu’s history offers a sobering baseline. In 2021, the DMK-led alliance secured more than 45% of the vote and converted it into a decisive majority of 159 seats, while smaller parties with significant vote shares failed to win proportionately.

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The system rewards distribution, not just popularity. This is where Vijay’s challenge becomes structural. Even if the TVK polls strongly across the state, the translation into seats depends on concentration — whether those votes cluster enough to cross winning thresholds, or disperse across constituencies to produce second-place finishes.

The Chennai region may offer the clearest test. Historically, Chennai has oscillated between fortress and battleground. The AIADMK struggled for decades to break through before peaking in 2011, only for the DMK to sweep all 16 seats in 2021.

This time, the city feels unsettled. Several constituencies are witnessing genuine three-cornered contests, and Vijay’s presence — both physical and symbolic — is strongest here.

What if that presence converts? What if, in a handful of constituencies, or more, the TVK crosses not just thresholds of noise but numbers? What if a seat such as Perambur, already seen as competitive, becomes a marker? What if even DMK strongholds such as Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni begin to show stress? These are the questions that emerge when a political system encounters something it cannot fully classify.

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There is also a quieter dimension to Vijay’s appeal, one evident in conversations. Among women voters, particularly younger and middle-aged groups, the support often carries a tone different from conventional political loyalty. It is not always ideological or transactional. In many cases, it is emotional, a blend of familiarity, admiration and a connection cultivated through cinema.

Tamil Nadu has seen such bonds before. It has also seen how difficult they are to sustain once the demands of governance begin. For now, Vijay exists in a space between possibility and proof. He has not yet built the organisational machinery of the Dravidian parties. He has not tested himself in governance. He has not, in this election, even fully embraced the exhaustive rituals of campaigning.

And yet, he has changed the conversation. That may be his real victory, regardless of how many seats he wins. Tamil Nadu may still deliver a familiar result when votes are counted. But it has already produced something less familiar: a political figure who has managed to do less, be seen less, say less, and still be felt everywhere.