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The SYL canal saga: Why Punjab won’t yield, and Haryana can’t let go

The dispute unites Punjabis in a heartbeat. In a song released after his death, rapper Sidhu Moose Wala sang: “Paani chhado, tibka nahin dinde (forget about water, we won’t give a drop)”

SYL canal saga, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Satluj Yamuna Link, Satluj Yamuna Link case, Satluj-Yamuna Link, Punjab and Haryana High Court, punjab govt, haryana government, Indian express news, current affairsThe SYL is more than a canal. It is a painful political memory of uneven water pacts by the Centre since 1955, when it allocated Rajasthan, a non-riparian state, 8 MAF, leaving undivided Punjab with 7.2 MAF of the Ravi-Beas waters. (File photo)
Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
6 min readChandigarhAug 29, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Aug 29, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

“Once the heart opens, the door also opens.” Chief Justice of India Surya Kant reportedly made this remark recently while hearing the ongoing 30-year-old Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal case, after Attorney General R Venkataramani told the three-member Bench that Punjab and Haryana “speak in a joint voice … They have opened their heart much more than what they were talking last time”.

The language of progress is familiar in Haryana’s 1996 suit seeking completion of the SYL canal. But coming just months before the Punjab Assembly elections early next year, the question is whether these cordial statements represent a genuine shift or another turn of phrase.

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manraj grewal sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and National Editor (North) based out o... Read More

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