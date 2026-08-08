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The shadow of jailed Amritpal Singh: Punjab has seen this movie before

Ahead of the Assembly polls, his Waris Punjab De has been making its presence felt, including on the streets and in acquisition of leaders. But is it still more than a weak, panthic alternative to a struggling Akali Dal?

Amritpal Singh, shadow of jailed Amritpal Singh, punjab and haryna high court, indian express, punjab news, jailed punjab mp appears virtually in HC, Amritpal Singh seeks for parole, indian express, Amritpal Singh parole, Indian express news, current affairsSo far, Amritpal’s personal charisma has not translated into durable organisational power. Waris Punjab De still looks less like the beginning of a new panthic consolidation and more like another challenge to an eroded Akali Dal, and one that thrives on grievance and symbolism.
Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
6 min readChandigarhAug 8, 2026 11:13 AM IST First published on: Aug 8, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST

There is an air of déjà vu in Punjab as, coinciding with the steady approach of the next Assembly elections, controversial Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh once again looms over the state’s politics, despite being lodged thousands of kilometres away in Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 2023.

Last week, workers of his party, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), brought parts of Chandigarh to a standstill after breaching police barricades to march towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence, demanding Amritpal’s release as well as that of “Bandi Singhs”, the name given to “Sikh political prisoners” languishing in jail since the end of militancy in the 1990s.

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manraj grewal sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor Read More

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