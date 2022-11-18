The rise of Lachit Borphukan as ‘Hindu warrior’ and ‘Assam’s Shivaji’

FROM A theme song to a statue to school textbooks to a memorial to an event in Delhi which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government in Assam is planning the celebration and valourisation of Ahom Dynasty general Lachit Borphukan on the lines of Shivaji. Like the Maratha king, Borphukan is best known for fighting off the Mughals, in his case defeating them in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671 on the banks of the Brahmaputra near Guwahati.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released a theme song, composed by renowned singer Zubin Garg, as part of its ongoing celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of the Ahom general. The song was a tribute to the sacrifice of ‘Mahabir’ Lachit, Sarma said, hoping that it would boost “nationalistic fervour” among the people. Earlier, in February, then President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the year-long celebration in Guwahati, and laid the foundation stone for a war memorial to pay tributes to the soldiers who died in the battle.

There are also plans for a Lachit Barphukan maidan in Jorhat, from land “donated” by people, who would be provided Rs 12 crore as a “mark of gratitude”; a central event in New Delhi, to be attended by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others, with a seminar on “the golden era of the Ahom reign”; a Rs 160-crore project including a 150-feet bronze statue of Borphukan; activities across the state from November 20 to 22 as part of the celebrations; and finally inclusion of the story of ‘Bir Lachit’ in the academic curriculum of the state.

Bir Lachit and Shivaji

Comparing Borphukan to Shivaji recently, Assam Information Minister Pijush Hazarika regretted that while the latter was well-known for his achievements against the Mughals, “Bir Lachit” was yet to get his due. Hazarika said that the Mughals defeated many, “barring these two heroes of India”, and that the Sarma government was working to truly honour and disseminate the history of Borphukan across the country.

Earlier, during poll campaigns, BJP leaders, including Sarma, have often said that the BJP would defeat the Congress and the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF just the way Lachit Borphukan had defeated the Mughals. The BJP accuses the AIUDF in particular of helping Bangladeshi illegal immigrants settle in the state.

Historian Dr Jahnabi Gogoi says that contrary to the BJP government’s claims, ‘Lachit Divas’ has been celebrated on November 24, his birth anniversary, in Assam since the 1930s. He was “invoked under the Congress too”, he says.

The difference is the party’s celebration of Borphukan as a “Hindu” warrior. “In their lexicon, they equate Mughals with Muslims,” says a professor from Assam who does not wish to be named. “It fits the Hindutva narrative.” The professor adds that this misses the fact that many Muslims were part of the Ahom army, including navy general Ismail Siddique, given the moniker Bagh Hazarika. Moreover, the Mughal attack on the Ahoms was led by Raja Ram Singh Kachwaha of Amber, a Rajput ally of Emperor Aurangzeb.

The historical context

The Ahom kings ruled large parts of what’s now known as Assam for nearly 600 years, from the early 13th century to the early 19th century. This prosperous kingdom witnessed a series of conflicts with the Mughals from 1615-1682, starting from Jahangir till Aurangzeb. One of the major early military conflicts was in January 1662, which reaped a partial win for Mughals as they could conquer parts of Assam till Kamrup and made Guwahati the capital of the conquered Ahom territory. The Mughals also occupied Garhgaon – the Ahom capital — for some time.

The counter-offensive to reclaim lost territories started under Ahom King Swargadeo Chakradhwaja Singha. After these conflicts helped the Ahoms reclaim significant territory, Aurangzeb dispatched Raja Ram Singh I of Jaipur in 1669 to recapture the same — eventually resulting in hte Battle of Saraighat.

Unlike the Mughals who preferred battles in the open, Borphukan, who knew the contours of the territory better, engaged in guerrilla warfare and inflicted damages on the Mughals camped since early 1669 CE. Monsoon then set in, further derailing Mughal plans. General Borphukan also succeeded in enticing the Mughals into a naval battle. Considered a great naval warrior and strategist, he created an intricate web of improvised and surprise pincer attacks. Over 10,000 Ahom soldiers were killed, but the general ensured the Ahom kingdom survived.