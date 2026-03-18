The Rajinikanth effect: Why a stray remark may end up hurting Vijay’s TVK

In Tamil Nadu, where cinema has long supplied politics with its icons, its metaphors, and sometimes even its grammar, a single careless line can do more damage than a week of campaigning.

Over the past few days, that lesson has landed hard on actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after one of its senior leaders, Aadhav Arjuna, chose to praise his leader by diminishing the biggest superstar of them all: Rajinikanth.

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What followed was not merely a quarrel between fan clubs. It was a reminder of how crowded, emotional and unforgiving the political-cinematic field in Tamil Nadu remains – especially when the person being slighted is Rajinikanth.

At a TVK protest in Chennai last week, Arjuna said that after M G Ramachandran, former CM and AIADMK leader, Rajinikanth was one of the most popular actors who sought to enter politics and change the system. But, he alleged, the “DMK family” threatened Rajinikanth and prevented him from doing so. He then drew the contrast he seemed to want all along: Vijay, he said, had the “mental strength” to withstand such pressure.

Arjuna later insisted that he was not criticising Rajinikanth. But in Tamil Nadu, where tone often matters more than disclaimers.

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Rajinikanth’s fans were quick to answer, to clarify that Rajinikanth is not someone who fears threats. While the Covid-19 pandemic and health are widely cited as reasons for the superstar stepping away from politics, the strong reactions of the fans were aimed not only at Arjuna but also at the TVK, capturing something deeper.

This was not about Rajinikanth’s dignity, but about an older claim around his withdrawal: that what looked like retreat to some was, to his admirers, responsibility. In his close circles at the time, the question was framed with a touch of dark humour: did he want to be remembered as a superstar or risk being remembered as just another failed politician?

The superstar speaks

After Arjuna’s remarks, Rajinikanth himself remained silent for several days, which in Tamil Nadu often means that everyone else gets a turn first. By the time he spoke on Tuesday, the controversy had widened. Producers, fan clubs, former organisers, leaders from the DMK, BJP, AIADMK and even commentators usually sympathetic to Vijay had already entered the fray.

In a brief but pointed statement, Rajinikanth said Arjuna’s remark was “contrary to the truth” and “defamatory.” He thanked a long list of political and film personalities who had supported him and ended with a line that sounded both restrained and final: “Time won’t speak, but it waits and gives its answer.”

It was an unusually broad coalition. Rajinikanth thanked AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, Union minister L Murugan, Tamil Nadu minister S Regupathy, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, and BJP’s K Annamalai, among others. That list, more than the statement itself, showed how comprehensively Arjuna’s remark had backfired.

Nagendran called the comment “deeply inappropriate and condemnable,” saying Arjuna appeared to be seeking publicity by targeting a widely respected figure. He urged the TVK to distance itself from the remark and asked Arjuna to issue an unconditional apology. Palaniswami said the statement reflected political indecency and dishonoured a man respected across party lines.

The TVK has been trying to project itself as a serious, self-contained alternative, not merely a fan movement with slogans, but a party with discipline, reach, and emotional intelligence. Arjuna’s remarks appeared to torpedo that effort.

Undercurrent of a rivalry

What perhaps makes the damage greater is that the Rajini-Vijay relationship in public memory is neither simple nor directly hostile. Rajinikanth’s immediate cinematic rival was Kamal Haasan, Vijay’s was Ajith Kumar. And yet, among fans, an undercurrent of Rajini-Vijay rivalry has long existed: one camp sees Rajini as the original superstar with an unmatched aura, the other presents Vijay as the fearless successor who finished what the older star could not.

That rivalry, mostly manageable inside fan culture, becomes combustible when it comes to politics. To say Rajinikanth lacked courage, even indirectly, is not to make a tactical point. It is to insult a memory structure built over decades.

And Rajinikanth is not an easy target in the first place. He has always existed in Tamil public life as a confusing but largely harmless figure: spiritual and politically inexact, but difficult to cast as cynical. When he touched Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s feet in 2023, it sparked anger and led to ridicule, especially among those who read it as capitulation before the BJP’s power. But those who knew him defended it as part of a long, deeply personal spiritual tradition. Rajinikanth, in that reading, was neither a disciplined ideological Hindu nor a modern Dravidian sceptic. He was simply Rajinikanth: devotional, but never entirely available to political parties or groups.

That complexity is precisely what Arjuna’s remark flattened. And that may be his recurring problem. For Vijay, that is not a small problem at this stage. His party is still trying to define itself to floating voters, older admirers of Rajinikanth, and young people who see politics through reels, clips and moods more than ideology.

Arjuna’s speech came at the worst time. The TVK was trying to establish itself as a mature, inclusive alternative. Instead, it has found itself defending a senior functionary who managed to insult a cultural legend while supposedly praising his own leader.

The harder truth is that Tamil Nadu’s film fan bases are not casual entertainment communities. They are organised, emotional, and politically sensitive. They thrive on memories. They can forgive inconsistency, but not humiliation. For Vijay, the episode is less about Rajinikanth than about control.

“A party that cannot control its own language will struggle to control its own growth,” said a close associate of Rajinikanth, adding that the actor need not have responded to Arjuna, as “people would have answered it in their own way”.

“A movement that wants to inherit cinema’s emotional capital must first learn its etiquette. In Tamil Nadu, that etiquette is strict. If you want to rise, do not do it by casually stepping on Rajinikanth,” he said.