The outreach to Dipke: How the two Senas played CJP agitation differently

Barely days after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s agitation culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, its founder Abhijeet Dipke has emerged as the focus of political outreach in Maharashtra.

While the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), which backed the agitation from its early days, has continued to stay in touch with the youth leader, the rival Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena’s leaders have also begun opening channels with Dipke.

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Within a week of Pradhan’s resignation, state Cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat and MLC Bachchu Kadu of the Shinde-led Sena separately visited Dipke’s residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, met his family and publicly praised the agitation.

The latest outreach came on Friday when Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Dipke over the phone, while senior party leader Chandrakant Khaire visited the youth leader’s residence.

According to party sources, Uddhav enquired about Dipke’s health, family and future plans, and even asked, in a lighter vein, about his marriage plans, while congratulating him on the success of the agitation.

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The parallel outreach underlines the contrasting political approaches adopted by the two Senas.

While Sena (UBT) publicly backed Dipke’s agitation when its outcome was still uncertain, participating in protests in Maharashtra and Delhi, the Shinde-led Sena began its engagement only after the movement achieved its principal objective by forcing the resignation of a Union minister.

Uddhav’s early support

Dipke launched the CJP and began his agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 6, demanding Pradhan’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. What began as a hunger strike gradually evolved into a nationwide movement that lasted nearly two months.

On July 13, when the agitation was still gathering momentum, Uddhav became the first major political leader from Maharashtra to publicly support it. Referring to it as “not a political issue, but a fight to save the future of the country’s youth”, Uddhav demanded Pradhan’s resignation, appealed to Opposition parties to back the agitation, and announced solidarity protests across Maharashtra.

Dipke had welcomed the support, thanking Uddhav while maintaining the agitation would continue until all its demands were met.

The relationship deepened after police action against protesters during the march to Parliament in Delhi. Uddhav travelled to Jantar Mantar to meet Dipke and the protesters, assuring them that “Maharashtra is with them”. Back home, the Sena (UBT) joined hands with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to organise a Tiranga Morcha demanding Pradhan’s resignation, while Aaditya Thackeray repeatedly raised the issue through public meetings and social media.

Shinde Sena enters after Pradhan exit

The Shinde-led Sena’s engagement became visible only after the agitation had achieved its principal objective.

On July 26, a day after Pradhan resigned, Cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat became the first leader from Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti to visit Dipke’s parents at their residence. Calling Dipke “a youth who sparked a revolution”, Shirsat said he would urge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to provide security to Dipke.

Shirsat also underlined his personal association with the family, saying Dipke belonged to his Assembly constituency and that he had known him since childhood. “When a youth from my constituency achieves such success, it is my duty to meet him,” Shirsat said.

Shirsat also acknowledged why he had stayed away during the agitation. “I wanted to meet Abhijeet earlier. But if I had met him during the agitation, it would have had political repercussions. Now that the agitation is over, I felt I should meet the family,” he told reporters.

Days later, MLC Bachchu Kadu also visited Dipke’s residence. “The era of threats is over,” Kadu said, asserting that those leading democratic movements should not be intimidated. He urged Dipke to continue raising issues concerning students and farmers to “strengthen democracy”.

While leaders from the Shinde-led Sena have publicly engaged with Dipke after the agitation, there has been no similar outreach from BJP leaders, despite the movement culminating in the resignation of a BJP Union minister.

Why Dipke matters now

Dipke’s agitation achieved what few issue-based protests have managed in recent years – the resignation of a sitting Union minister. The movement also gave him visibility among students and young voters across India, making him one of the state’s most recognisable youth faces.

Observers said political parties appear keen to remain connected with a youth leader whose movement cut across conventional political lines.

For the Sena (UBT), Friday’s phone call between Uddhav and Dipke was a continuation of a relationship built during the agitation. For the Shinde-led Sena, the outreach came only after the agitation’s success, reflecting the changed political context.

Despite the growing political attention, Dipke has maintained the CJP will remain an independent platform and he has no plans to join a political party. While speaking to Uddhav over the phone, Dipke said jokingly, “Now I will stay in India only. If I go abroad, my supporters won’t spare me.”

After Pradhan’s resignation, Dipke had also sought to play down his personal role in the movement. “Don’t make me a hero,” he had said, describing the outcome as a victory for students rather than an individual, while adding that “Dharmendra Pradhan is the first wicket”.

“Whether the recent outreach develops into a longer political association remains to be seen. For now, however, the chronology itself tells the story. The Sena (UBT) stood with Dipke as the agitation gathered momentum and its outcome remained uncertain. The Shinde-led Sena opened its channels only after the movement had altered the political landscape by forcing the resignation of a Union minister, with both factions now seeking to maintain a connection with a youth leader whose agitation has resonated well beyond Maharashtra,” said a political observer.