The Numbers Game | Sex ratio, literacy: Small but steady Himachal has edge over Gujarat

On basic indices such as sex ratio and literacy rate, the smaller state of Himachal Pradesh is ahead of its fellow poll-bound state Gujarat, as per the 2011 Census.

While the sex ratio of Gujarat was 919 as per the Census, the ratio for Himachal was 972. However, both states saw a decline in the urban sex ratio, which was 880 and 853, respectively for the two states. In the 2001 Census, the sex ratio was 921 and 970.

The literacy rate in Gujarat grew from 61.29% in 1991, to 69.14 % in 2001 and 78.03% in 2011. In the corresponding period, Himachal saw a steady literacy rate growth: 63.86%, 76.48% and 82.80% respectively, ranking among the top five states now. In terms of literacy rates among men and women too, Himachal fared better than Gujarat — at 89.5% to 85.75% for men, and 75.92% to 69.67% for women.

While Himachal has a much higher share of the population belonging to Scheduled Castes compared to Gujarat (25.2% to 6.74%), its share of Scheduled Tribes is much lower (5.71% to 14.75%). Himachal ranks second in terms of share of Dalits in its population, next only to Punjab.