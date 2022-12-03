The death of a party worker, 76, and Tripura’s unending political violence

On November 30, Shahid Miah, 76, of Uttarmura village in North Charilam of West Tripura district, had come to the local market to buy chilli saplings for his kitchen garden. A farmer all his life, he bought seeds or saplings whenever he got a chance.

His visit to the market coincided with a CPI(M) rally, on its way to the local block office to submit a petition, right across from where a party office had stood till it was gutted four years back in political violence. An active CPI(M) member for over three decades, Shahid, his family says, headed there out of curiosity, and then decided to take rest in the shade of a local shop against the unusually warm winter sun.

Just then, clashes erupted between CPI(M) and BJP members, with the two sides pelting beer bottles and bricks at each other. Some of the men, armed with sticks and rods, also started beating up anyone standing around.

As shopkeepers downed shutters, Shahid tried to flee like the others, but the 76-year-old’s aching knees didn’t take him far. A flying brick hit his head, followed by a few more, and he fell bleeding. As per his brother Wahid Miah, 65, who was in the area and managed to flee the attackers, men continued to beat him even after he had passed out.

“These were young boys, 19-20, the age of his grandchildren. He lay there for 45 minutes, nobody dared take on the attackers,” Wahid says, adding that they were shifting Shahid to a hospital in Agartala when he died on the way.

The incident at Charilam – the home turf of Tripura Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Jishnu Devvarma — also left 12 CPI(M) supporters, including former finance minister Bhanu Lal Saha, injured.

Since the BJP dislodged the CPI(M) after more than 30 years to seize power in Tripura in 2018, it has been accused of unleashing a reign of violence on its opponents – not unlike what the Left itself was charged with, in the state and neighbouring Bengal. With the countdown beginning to the next Assembly elections, the violence is spiralling, and set to get worse.

The CPI(M) says 24 Left leaders have been murdered, over 500 injured and thousands driven away from homes since the BJP-IPFT combine came to power in 2018. The Congress alleges hundreds of its supporters have been assaulted. The Trinamool Congress, which performed well in the civic polls last year, also claims to have faced violence at the hands of the ruling party. Just days before Shahid’s death, a member of the tribal TIPRA Motha party died after injuries received in police action while trying to stage a protest during the visit of a BJP leader.

Earlier this year, soon after results were announced for the June Assembly bypoll that Chief Minister Manik Saha fought to get elected to the House, a Congress supporter was stabbed in front of his party office. A BJP leader and Agartala municipality corporator claimed to have come under attack from Congress activists at her home the same day.

Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar, who visited Shahid Miah’s house Friday, called the Charilam incident an example of “the fascist-style rule” in the state. Sarkar said after Shahid had been “murdered by the people of the ruling party in broad daylight in the presence of hundreds of people”, and police had later forcibly taken the body to his native village Aralia in Bishalgarh, to prevent protests.

A Congress delegation led by MLA Sudip Roy Barman also met Shahid’s family.

The BJP accused the CPI(M) of “trying to foment trouble in Charilam” and said it was when its supporters were trying to resist this that clashes broke out. BJP state spokesperson Nebendu Bhattacharjee said: “Historically, they (the CPM) believe in the politics of dead bodies.”

Information & Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury called the clash part of a “deep-rooted conspiracy” by the CPI(M) to malign the BJP government, hinting that the Opposition party may have had a hand in the murder of Shahid Miah.

Wahid, who is a Left supporter too but belongs to the CPI, says he knows what he saw. “BJP supporters carried out the attack, plain and simple, while senior police officers stood silently.”

Most of the family of seven brothers and two sisters are farmers. Shahid, the eldest, did not own any land and worked as a “barga-chashi (sharecropper)”.

Son Litan Hossen, 34, a mason, says: “I don’t know any party or any side, I want justice.”

Wahid also questions police action following Shahid’s death. “We wanted to take his body to the party office for people to pay respects. But the police tore my shirt, beat me, and chased us away.” CPI(M) leaders later intervened to settle matters, after the family refused to accept the body from police.

A duty officer from the Tripura Police headquarters said they had no idea about the family’s claims of harassment. A police officer who did not want to be named said three FIRs had been registered over the Charilam incident, including two by the BJP, one by the CPI(M) and a third by the police suo motu. “Over 30 people are named in these FIRs. We have arrested four people and search is on for the rest,” the officer said.

Condemning what had happened, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said: “When clashes and deaths are justified as normal in a political fight, something is terribly wrong with our system and state.” Debbarma warned that if the police didn’t check such incidents, the situation would deteriorate.

Political violence was also alleged under the erstwhile Left Front regime, which was accused of rigging polls, violence and cadre raj. Prior to that, Communist parties would accuse the Congress-Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS) coalition government from 1988 to 1993 of violence.

The analogy was so strong that even years after the coalition was voted out of power, the CPI(M) kept raising “Jot Jomanar kalo din” or “the dark days of the Cong-TUJS coalition regime” in its poll campaigns.