Politics | ‘Implacable foe to real force for peace’: Shashi Tharoor tweet on Musharraf draws BJP ire

Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
'Implacable foe to real force for peace': Shashi Tharoor tweet on Musharraf draws BJP ire

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar says, "Notwithstanding … harm caused all around, these generals will have their admiring fans in India."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s tweet on Sunday on former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf’s demise drew a sharp reaction from the BJP that accused him of “hailing the architect of the Kargil War”.

Reacting to a report on Musharraf’s death in Dubai after a prolonged illness, Tharoor, a former United Nations (UN) under-secretary-general, tweeted, “Once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace 2002-2007. I met him annually in those days at the @un (United Nations) and found him smart, engaging and clear in his strategic thinking. RIP.”

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar hit out at the Thiruvananthapuram MP, tweeting, “Nothing like a proper military thrashing for Fatcat Pak Dictator Generals to become a ‘force for peace’ n develop ‘clear strategic thinking’. Notwithstanding many lives lost and international laws violated and harm caused all around, these generals will have their admiring fans in India.”

Also Read |When Pervez Musharraf visited his Old Delhi ancestral home in 2001

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala posted on Twitter, “Pervez Musharraf — architect of Kargil, dictator, accused of heinous crimes — who considered Taliban & Osama as ‘brothers’ & ‘heroes’ — who refused to even take back bodies of his own dead soldiers is being hailed by Congress! Are you surprised?” he said.

Claiming that Musharraf had “hailed” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a “gentleman”, Poonawala asked if “perhaps that endears Congress to Musharraf”.

He added, “From 370 to Surgical Strike to doubting Balakote, Congress echoed Pak line and hails Musharraf but called our own chief ‘Sadak Ka Gunda’. This is Congress!!”

Also read |Pakistan’s ex-military ruler Pervez Musharraf dies of amyloidosis; know more about the rare condition

Musharraf came to power after a military takeover of the government in 1999, serving as the chief executive of Pakistan. He went on to become Pakistan’s tenth president in June 2001 and stepped down in August 2008, facing a possible impeachment. He joined the Pakistan Army in 1961 and took part in the India-Pakistan wars in 1965 and 1971. He is the chief architect of the Kargil War in 1999. Musharraf was living in self-imposed exile in Dubai since March 2016 and was facing a treason case for suspending the Constitution of Pakistan in 2007.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 16:35 IST
