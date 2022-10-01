scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Tharoor launches Congress presidency bid from Deekshabhoomi, reveals those in his corner

Mallikarjun Kharge, his rival for the top party job, meets leaders, including AK Antony, in Delhi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor files his nomination papers for the post of party president, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, September 30, 2022. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

A day after nominations were filed for the Congress presidential election, the stage was Saturday set for a straight contest between veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor after the nomination of former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi was rejected.

While Kharge spent the day meeting leaders, including A K Antony who he called on at the Kerala House in Delhi, Tharoor kickstarted his campaign, paying tribute at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where BR Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with his followers in 1956.

Also Read in Pulse |The Tharoor manifesto: Reimagining Congress high command’s role, real authority for PCC chiefs

Soon after Madhusudan Mistry, the head of the Congress’s central election authority, announced that Tripathi’s form has been rejected — as some of the signatures didn’t match — and that Kharge and Tharoor will face off, Tharoor tweeted the list of his proposers.

As reported by The Indian Express on Saturday, his proposers include four MPs — Karti Chidambaram, Pradyut Bordoloi, M K Raghavan and Mohammad Jawed — and party veteran Mohsina Kidwai and former MP and G-23 leader Sandeep Dikshit, besides senior leader and former union minister Saifuddin Soz and his son Salman.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...Premium
With ‘Atharva: The Origin’ starring MS Dhoni, Pratilipi Comic...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— SC’s abortion rulin...
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...Premium
How European colonisers observed and documented Durga Puja celebrations i...
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companiesPremium
Useless meetings waste time and $100 million a year for big companies

From his home state of Kerala, he got the backing of Thampanoor Ravi and state Youth Congress vice-president and former legislator K S Sabarinath.

“I present my 60 nominees. 12 states, all levels of leadership but all proud @INCIndia workers. I thank them & the thousands of workers they represent for the faith they have placed in me. Thanks, my Parliamentary colleagues, for your unwavering support,” Tharoor tweeted.

In Premium Now |Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014, 2019 is a diehard Hindutvawadi; we need to bring them back’

While Tharoor is portraying himself as the candidate for change — his poll slogan is “Think tomorrow, think Tharoor” — he came under criticism from senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who was one of the proposers in Kharge’s nomination papers.

Advertisement

“Shashi says this (Kharge) has elements of continuity, his (Tharoor’s) has elements of change. But continuity and change are subjective terms, relative terms,” Khurshid told PTI.

Also Read |‘If you want status quo, go with Kharge, want change, come with me’: Shashi Tharoor

The very fact” that the Congress was “having this election” was a ‘re-emphasis of continuity with change” because “it was not the first time that we (Congress)” was having elections, he added.

On Sunday, Tharoor will visit Mahatma Gandhi’s Sewagram Ashram in Wardha and Vinoba Bhave’s ashram in Pavnar.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 10:09:16 pm
Next Story

Meet Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement