The odd one out in MPs seeking Tharoor as IT panel head is BJP UP leader, educationist

BJP MP Dr Anil Agrawal is among the five members of the Parliament Standing Committee on Information Technology, who wrote a joint letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last Saturday urging him to restore Congress MP Shashi Tharoor as the panel’s chairman while contending that the government’s decision to change its chairpersonship in the middle of the 17th Lok Sabha has come as “utter shock” to them. The other four members of the panel who wrote to the Speaker in this regard are from the Opposition parties.

Agrawal, a teacher and educationist by profession, got elected as a BJP member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh in April 2018. Since then, he has served as a member on several Parliamentary panels including the Standing Committee on Urban Development, Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Joint Committee on the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare.

Since July 2022, he has been a member of the Council of Schools of Planning and Architecture.

When contacted, Agrawal told The Indian Express: “He (Tharoor) was outgoing… so I said he did well. That was my spirit… every chairman who completes his tenure, every member says he did well and we hope he shall continue.” Asked about his name in the letter with Opposition MPs, he said: “I have very good relations (sadbhav) with him (Tharoor). But I cannot go against my party’s wishes… I came to know about the letter only at about 6-7 pm in the evening. In India, we always speak good about the outgoing. That was my intention.”

Born on October 31, 1962 in Haridwar (in Uttarakhand), Agrawal studied for his B.E. (Civil), MBA and Ph.D in various educational institutions in the country, including Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur and Bangalore University, Bangalore, and abroad.

Agrawal has also served as the senior vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh Handball Association and as the vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh Olympics Association. He has also been an office-bearer of the Yoga Federation of India.

Agrawal has visited several countries including Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Mauritius, U.K., France and U.A.E.