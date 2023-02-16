scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Another temple revamp on KCR’s table ahead of elections

Telangana CM announces Rs 1,000 cr project for the popular Hanuman temple in Jagtial, drawing devotees from across the state and Andhra, including recently Pawan Kalyan

KCR announced the project to renovate Kondagatu on Wednesday, while on a visit to the temple, declaring that it would go on to become the most popular of all Hanuman shrines in the country. (File Photo)
After Rs 2,000-crore renovation for the Yadagirigutta temple, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced a Rs 1,000-crore revamp of the Kondagatu temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman in Jagtial district.

The announcement comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, where the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is facing a spirited challenge from the BJP, requiring the BRS to balance out its perceived “pro-Muslim” tilt.

Read |Probe agencies to party squabble: For KCR, national ambition not on top of mind right now

The 300-year-old Kondagatu temple, situated about 200 km from Hyderabad, is a very popular destination, with people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh – including VIPs and celebrities – visiting the shrine, especially before starting anything new or when their wishes are fulfilled.

Most recently, actor-turned-politician K Pawan Kalyan of the Andhra Pradesh-based Jana Sena Party unveiled his election campaign truck at the temple.

Earlier, the BRS government had announced the development of Bhadrachalam and Vemulawada temples, on which work started a few years ago.

KCR announced the project to renovate Kondagatu on Wednesday, while on a visit to the temple, declaring that it would go on to become the most popular of all Hanuman shrines in the country.

Read |#Politics | Congress, BJP call KCR greedy for renaming his party; Owaisi welcomes move

“After the Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple, the sanctum sanctorum of Kondagattu Anjaneya temple will be promoted as a magnificent spiritual destination,’’ he said, after taking “blessings” from the temple’s priest and doing an aerial survey of the area.

The CM directed that the verdant forest surrounding the temple be left untouched, even as an area of about 750-800 acres is developed, for which talks have begun with officials. “It can be like the Bandipur sanctuary (in Karnataka),” KCR said.

The CM also asked officials to put together books detailing the history of the many temple shrines across the state.

Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, who accompanied KCR, said: “The CM wants a spacious hall that can accommodate up to 50,000 people (on the temple premises). There is also a plan to develop nearby places.”

The infrastructure facilities, officials said, are being built anticipating a footfall of nearly 10 lakh devotees on days like Hanuman Jayanti.

Right now, about 20,000 devotees visit the temple on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, with the number around 2,000-3,000 on other days.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 15:17 IST
New India will stand on the confluence of ‘aadi’ and ‘aadhunikta’: PM Narendra Modi at tribal fest

